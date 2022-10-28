Seavey & Whitley Ride with Abacus for USAC Midget Western Swing

Abacus Racing will field entries for Logan Seavey and Daniel Whitley during the final seven-race California swing of the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship season in November.

Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) will pilot the no. 58 entry with primary sponsorship from Indy Custom Stone. The 2018 USAC National Midget champion captured the most recent USAC National Midget foray in California last November at the Turkey Night Grand Prix. Now Seavey will look to finish the 2022 season equally as strong.

“I am excited to drive for Abacus,” Seavey exclaimed. “We have been in discussions for a while about working together and it made sense to do the races in California.”

The first race of the November stretch takes place at Bakersfield Speedway on November 15, followed by three races at Placerville Speedway on November 17-18-19 and two races at Merced Speedway on November 22-23. The western stretch concludes with Turkey Night at Ventura Raceway on November 26 where Seavey is the defending champion.

Having Seavey in the car provides Abacus with veteran experience, which had its primary driver since the team's inception, Maria Cofer, step away from racing due to health issues.

“It was tough to know Maria wasn't going to be in the car anymore,” said Brent Cox, team principal for Abacus Racing. “But, as a team, we knew we needed to do what we could to field entries for these races and Logan was a natural selection for us.”

Continuing the California connection for Abacus Racing will be Daniel Whitley from Ferndale, Calif. who will drive the team’s familiar no. 57. The 18-year-old debuted with the team earlier this month. In his first night with the team, Whitley won his heat race.

Like Seavey, Whitley's racing roots began in California. Whitley has extensive experience in 410 and 360 wingless sprint cars in California, having won seven times this year, including with the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars in June at Ventura. It's a youthful compliment to Seavey's extensive racing resume.

“We are very happy with our California driver line-up,” Cox beamed. “Both have experience at these tracks and have had success and won races. Having both of them along with Johnny (Cofer) and Kirk (Simpson) who also have experience at these tracks gives us a lot of confidence as a team going into these races.”

2022 USAC NATIONAL MIDGET CALIFORNIA SWING:

Nov 15: Bakersfield Speedway - Bakersfield, CA

Nov 17: Placerville Speedway - Placerville, CA

Nov 18: Placerville Speedway - Placerville, CA

Nov 19: Placerville Speedway - Placerville, CA

Nov 22: Merced Speedway - Merced, CA

Nov 23: Merced Speedway - Merced, CA

Nov 26: Ventura Raceway - Ventura, CA

USAC PR