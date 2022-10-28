Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams in Western World Championships at Cocopah Speedway

After a two-week break to get the cars prepared for the final two events of the 2022 racing season, Flowdynamics drivers Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams will be in action this Friday and Saturday, October 28th and 29th, in the 55th Annual Chapman Chevrolet of Yuma Western World Championships Presented by Yuma Insurance and Avanti at Arizona’s Cocopah Speedway.

With just five races to go in the 2022 USAC/CRA campaign, Williams is fighting to get into the top five in the championship point standings and McCarthy is hoping to advance forward from 10th. For the majority of the season, Williams was fifth in points. However, some bad luck in recent races has seen him drop back to 6th. Coming off the last race at the Mojave Valley Raceway on October 8th, Williams is a mere three points out of fifth. Trailing him in 7th and only 38 points behind is his oldest brother, Cody. His other brother, Austin, is currently 3rd. That gives the family three drivers in the top ten in series points.

For Riverside, California-based McCarthy, he has been in ninth or 10th in the standings for most of the season. The affable racer enters this weekend in 10th and is 45-points out of ninth. He will need to be locked in for the remaining races not only to catch the racer in ninth but to fend off the driver in 11th who comes into this Friday only 32-points behind McCarthy.

The series last appeared at Cocopah for the first three races of the 2022 campaign. Yorba Linda, California resident Williams, the youngest of the three Williams brothers who race in the series and the son of National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Rip Williams, was on his game. The #5W driver left the Somerton, Arizona track with two sixth-place finishes and a seventh. McCarthy’s best finish of the opening weekend was a 14th. However, that number is a bit misleading. After starting 10th and slipping back to 16th at the season opener, he was coming on like gangbusters and passed five cars in three laps. He was clearly one of the fastest cars on the track, but a lap 16 flip knocked him out of the race.

At the series’ last race at Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway on October 8th, McCarthy steered his #28M to the 13th fastest time in qualifying and finished second in his 10-lap heat race. In the 30-lap main, he started in the 12th position and came home 10th.

Williams’ box score for the Mohave race saw him qualify 21st, and finish third, directly behind McCarthy in their heat. He started 19th in the main event and ended up finishing 16th.

All of the action at Cocopah will kick off with the first race of the two nights at 7:00 p.m. on Friday. For fans who wish to attend, the track is located at 3450 W County 15th St. in Somerton, Arizona. Reserved tickets are $40.00. General admission is $35.00 and pit passes are $45.00. They are on sale now, along with VIP Camping spots, on the track website www.racecocopahspeedway.com. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. each night with racing at 7:00. The office phone number is (602) 292-7607.

After this weekend, the Ontario, California-based team will wrap up its 2022 campaign on November 3rd, 4th, and 5th at the 26 annual Heimark Anheuser-Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals at Perris Auto Speedway.

Even though the end of the 2022 season is nearly over, the hard work for 2023 will begin almost immediately. The team will be tearing down the cars, going over them, and making any repairs and adjustments needed. They will also be ordering parts and discussing the possibility of marketing opportunities for 2023. If you or your company would like to be a part of one of the West coast’s most prominent Sprint car teams for the upcoming season, please contact John McCarthy at 909 930-5522 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

When you are at a race that the Flowdynamics drivers are competing in, be sure to head down to the pits to meet McCarthy and Williams and pick up one of their fine-looking team shirts.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2022 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., JFK Design Build, Cal Therm Mechanical Insulators, CRC Component Repair Co., Encore Gas and Supply, Drink-Pac, and Benic Enterprises.

Flowdynamics PR