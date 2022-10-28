Eddie Tafoya Jr. Ready for Season-Ending Cocopah and Perris Races – New Shirts and Hoodies Available

Eddie Tafoya Jr. will close his 2022 sprint car racing season with five races over the next 9 days in co-sanctioned shows with the Amsoil USAC/CRA and USAC National Sprint Cars. The first of the two shows will be this Friday and Saturday, October 28th and 29th, in the 55th Annual Chapman Chevrolet of Yuma Western World Championships Presented By Yuma Insurance and Avanti at Arizona’s Cocopah Speedway. He will follow that up on November 3rd, 4th, and 5th in the 26th Annual Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals at Southern California’s Perris Auto Speedway.

All five of the season-ending races will be full points-paying shows for the USAC/CRA and USAC National Sprint Car Series. The National points are of no concern for Tafoya as up to this point, he has only contested three National races this year. However, the USAC/CRA points are vital. Heading into the show at Cocopah, which is located 14 miles north of the US/Mexico border in the town of Somerton, Arizona, the 25-year-old Chino Hills, California resident is fourth in the series standings. He is only 19-points out of third and just 23-points out of second in his third season of racing 410 sprint cars.

In racing at Cocopah, Tafoya and his #51T team are returning to the track where they opened the 2022 campaign with three races at the end of January. In those three events, Tafoya placed seventh on the opening night. Twenty-four hours later, he came home in ninth. At the finale of the three-day show on January 29th, he notched his best finish of the 2022 season when he finished second on the half-mile clay oval.

This weekend’s Western World will be the first time the prestigious race has been held at Cocopah. Last year’s event was held at the Arizona Speedway which was just south of Phoenix. Tafoya qualified for the A main on both nights last year finishing 12th and 21st. Soon after that race ended, the wrecking ball was brought in and the track was razed for development purposes.

In the last 10 USAC/CRA races, Tafoya has finished in the top 10 each time. In 16 USAC/CRA races this year, he has been in the top-ten 13 times. All told including three races in the USAC National Series in July, the handsome Southern California driver has finished all but one race. The one he did not finish was on March 26th at Perris when he was clobbered by another driver and flipped into the turn-one crash wall.

