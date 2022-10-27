Scoop, There It Is! Expectations High for Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Lamborghini has set quite the standard with the first versions of its Huracán GT3 in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship competition. The Italian manufacturer believes it will up its game even more when the Huracán GT3 EVO2 takes to the track in competition for the first time at the 2023 Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Among the achievements of the first two evolutions of the car in the GT Daytona (GTD) class are three consecutive Rolex 24 wins (2018-20), back-to-back manufacturer championships (2018-19), driver and team titles in 2018 and WeatherTech Sprint Cup manufacturer championship in 2021. Giorgio Sanna, head of Lamborghini Motorsport, is confident more honors lie ahead with the Huracán GT3 EVO2.

“We have great expectations about the Huracán GT3 EVO2 debut,” Sanna said. “The previous generation leaves an important heritage and we are truly motivated to get more trophies and successes with the new model.”

As with its predecessors, the Huracán GT3 EVO2 was designed and developed by Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse at Sant’Agata Bolognese in Italy. The EVO2 race car is based on the street-going Huracán STO, sharing important design elements, rear-wheel drive and a naturally aspirated V-10 engine that delivers 640 horsepower.

Highlights of changes in the EVO2 include improved aerodynamic efficiency with a new splitter, rear diffuser and carbon fiber floor, an updated braking system and new air intake system. Sanna emphasized that the new racer is “not just an evolution, it's a brand-new car,” though upgrades for the current Huracán chassis are available.