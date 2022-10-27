Scoop, There It Is! Expectations High for Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2

|
Perhaps the most noticeable change comes with the unmistakable hexagonal air scoop design and rear fin derived from Huracán STO. The air scoop is connected to a snorkel, replacing the side air intakes and channeling the airflow directly into the engine, resulting in a more efficient intake system and greater responsiveness. The introduction of 10 electronically actuated throttle bodies increases the efficiency of the 5.2-liter V-10 engine with titanium valves.
Lamborghini factory driver Andrea Caldarelli, a winner at the 2020 Rolex 24 driving for Paul Miller Racing, helped develop the Huracán GT3 EVO2 and sensed the improvement.
“This gives a much better throttle responsiveness and suits every kind of driving style demands,” Caldarelli said when the car was introduced to the public in May.
The braking system has been updated with new calipers and pads designed by Squadra Corse to optimize performance in both endurance and sprint races. Combined with dedicated traction control and anti-lock braking systems (ABS), it makes the car easier to control in low-grip conditions, even for gentlemen drivers.
Other innovations include the rear wing, which is mounted on aluminum alloy pillars inspired by those on the STO. The new supports allow for greater precision in wing adjustments compared to the EVO model.
“Developing a new racing car is always challenging, especially when the car is already a great product,” Caldarelli said. “But again, the Squadra Corse engineers, they delivered the job. … This is a perfect machine for both endurance and sprint races. High performance and easy to drive, it’s perfect either if you are a pro or amateur driver.”