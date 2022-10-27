R & S Race Cars to Field Two Car Team at Nashville

R & S Race Cars will expand into Super Late Model racing this weekend, bringing a two-car team to the All American 400 in Nashville, Ten. led by veteran crew chief Marcus Richmond. Derek Thorn of Bakersfield, Calif. and Conner Jones of Fredericksburg, Va. will drive for the team in Sunday's prestigious race.

R & S Race Cars is known as one of the premier Late Model Stock Car teams and chassis builders on the east coast and competes heavily in NASCAR LMSC events along with running in the highly competitive CARS Tour series.

“We are still completely focused and dedicated to our chassis building program and clients along with our driver development LMSC house cars,” said Marcus Richmond co-owner of R & S Race Cars. “When the opportunity presented itself through Conner Jones Racing and Derek Thorn Racing to start to build a Super Late Model program, it was an easy decision for me. It just gives our drivers and the company more opportunities,” said Richmond.

Driver of the #44 Toyota Camry will be rising standout 16-year-old Conner Jones from Fredericksburg, Virginia who will be making just his second-career Super Late Model start. Jones competed in four ARCA Menards Series races in 2022 with a best finish of fifth at Iowa Speedway. He recently scored his first win in the CARS Solid Rock Carriers Late Model Series at Tri-County Motor Speedway.

In the second R & S entry will be veteran driver Derek Thorn from Bakersfield, California driving the #43 Toyota Camry. Thorn will be continuing his travels at the marquee Super Late Model races this year. Thorn will team up with Jones in identically-prepared Toyotas looking for solid runs at the All American 400.

The No. 43 & 44 Camrys will both carry support from Jones Utilities, The Tool Shack, PepperJack Kennels, Nutri Source, MDM Consulting, Reeve’s Complete Auto Center, Destined4Destruction and Power Grade Inc. into Sunday’s 300-lap race at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

An outstanding field of 43 Super Late Models will have open practice at 12pm on Friday. Final practice and Pole Qualifying is set for Saturday. The 300-lap US Tank All American goes green on Sunday afternoon. The action can be streamed live on www.RacingAmerica.TV

Additional marketing opportunities are still available by contacting Marty Melo at (530) 941-5642.

R&S Race Cars PR