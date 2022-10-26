Ashton Torgerson Drives Rowdy Energy No. 02 to Strong Trophy Cup Debut

16-year-old Ashton Torgerson of Medford, Ore. competed in the prestigious 28th Annual Trophy Cup at Tulare Thunderbowl last weekend, with a strong showing in the Rowdy Energy No. 02 Eagle Chassis powered by Ryder 360.

The three-night spectacular raises money for Make-A-Wish with a record haul of over $325,000 raised in 2022 alone!

Torgerson overcame engine troubles on Thursday to make an impressive bid through the non-qualifier and into the D-Main. He won the non-qualifier feature and lined up tenth in the D-Main. He charged through the field to finish fourth, transferring into the C-Main. His night ended early after getting onto his side to bring out a red flag.

The 2022 Dixon Speedway Super 600 and Non-Wing champion regrouped for Friday’s action. He timed in 20th out of the 42 cars in his qualifying group, earning a front row starting position for heat seven. He eventually finished the heat race in fourth position.

The points format placed Torgerson 12th on the grid for the night’s second B-Feature. He advanced two positions to wrap up his Friday night performance with a tenth-place finish.

Points earned throughout the previous two nights of competition allowed Torgerson to bypass the D-Mains and go into Saturday’s heat races. He lined up on the pole of heat race one. In his first weekend ever at Tulare Thunderbowl, Torgerson dominated a heat race that featured several of the biggest names in Sprint Car racing such as Dominic Scelzi, Bud Kaeding, Tim Kaeding, and Kyle Hirst.

His Trophy Cup would wrap up in the B-Main, where he slotted in 15th on the grid for the 25-lap event. The race line-up looked more like a feature at most California 360 events. Torgerson settled for a 19th place finish to wrap up a successful debut in one of the most competitive Sprint Car events in the nation.

Torgerson and his older brother Austin Torgerson will slide back into their Micro Sprints for this weekend’s Turkey Bowl XXIII at Delta Speedway in Stockton. Friday’s action will include heat races, qualifier races, and Shoot Out races. Saturday will see the championship features with $2,000 on the line for the winner in both the Super 600 and Non-Wing. Both nights of competition will be streamed live on The Cushion.

To learn more about Torgerson Racing, visit them at their website www.TorgersonRacing. com. Torgerson Racing is also available on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Torgerson Racing PR