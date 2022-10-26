“Shugah” Shane Sexton Gets Second 2022 Win With Brian Fonseca at Cal Cup

Young Warner Springs, California racer “Shugah” Shane Sexton combined with Northern California car owner Brian Fonseca for their second win of 2022 when they captured night #2 of the California Cup at the Lemoore Raceway on October 14th. They previously combined for a victory on July 15th in the Clay Cup at Washington’s Deming Speedway.

Sexton and Northern California-based Fonseca did not have plans on contesting the Cal Cup. However, when Sexton received a late call from Fonseca asking him if he wanted to race, the 18-year-old jumped at the opportunity. Less than 24 hours later he made the 320-mile drive from his San Diego County home to the track that is located in California’s fertile Central Valley for the three-day race.

Once there, Sexton set the fifth-fastest qualifying time on opening night. In his opening night heat, he began on the inside of the third row in fifth and advanced one spot forward for a fourth-place result. He then started and finished fifth in the 25-lap main event. The second night had a slightly inferior start for the Savage Racing #3F than the previous evening. The driver with the flowing locks qualified sixth fastest. He started eighth and finished ninth in his preliminary heat race. However, everything worked like a dream in the 25-lap main event. Sexton started on the pole and was the first car under the green flag. Twenty-five laps later, he was the first car to the checkered flag and thus picked up his second win of the year.

For Saturday’s finale on the brightly lit oval, there was no qualifying or heat races. It was just a 40-lap main event. Like the first night, Sexton started on the inside of the third row, and 160 turns later, he finished in fifth. That gave him two wins and five top-five finishes in seven starts with Fonseca in 2022.

For Sexton and Fonseca, it was not the duo’s first rodeo together at Lemoore. In 2021 they also combined to race there in the Cal Cup. The then 17-year-old surprised everyone in the stacked 26-car field when he set the fastest qualifying time on opening night. His best finish of the three nights in 2021 was a seventh on October 15th.

This Friday and Saturday, Sexton will be in his GAS Chassis #74 410 sprint car when the USAC/CRA and USAC National Sprint Car Series combine forces in the 55th Annual Chapman Chevrolet Of Yuma Western World Championships Presented By Yuma Insurance and Avanti at the Cocopah Speedway. It will be the young driver’s second trip to the beautiful track in Somerton, Arizona. One week later the personable teen will finish the 410 Sprint car portion of his 2022 schedule when the same two series switch locations to Southern California’s Perris Auto Speedway for the 26th Annual Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals.

Sexton and the #74 team wish to extend their thanks to the following 2022 racing season partners. GAS Chassis, Key Brothers Racing, Nita Gatlin, Hugh Jorgan, Mike Pridgeon Racing Engines, AG Sandcars, Powder 1, Ron’s Tire and Brake, and Savage Racing. If you would like to be a part of this fun, upcoming team and get exposure not only at the tracks but around the world on Flo Racing, please contact Shane Sexton at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (619) 362-5921.

Sexton would like to extend a thank you to Brian Fonseca and Samantha Sproull for the opportunity to wheel their lightning sprint and he would like to thank their team sponsors for making it possible. They are the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians, Foothill Tractor & Heavy Equipment, KB Rod Benders, and MJK Auto Sales.

Shane Sexton’s 2022 Results

January 27 Cocopah Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 14th A Main

January 28 Cocopah Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 21st A Main

January 29 Cocopah Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 11th A Main

March 26 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 14th A Main

April 22 Mohave Valley Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 12th A Main

April 29 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 22nd A Main

May 28 Central Missouri Speedway POWRi Lightning Sprint 2nd A Main

May 29 Central Missouri Speedway POWRi Lightning Sprint 14th A Main

July 14 Deming Speedway Clay Cup Lightning Sprint 5th A Main

July 15 Deming Speedway Clay Cup Lightning Sprint 1st A Main

July 16 Deming Speedway Clay Cup Lightning Sprint 21st A Main

August 6 Santa Maria Speedway California Lightning Sprints 3rd A Main

September 17 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 14th A Main

October 8 Mohave Valley Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 17th A Main

October 13 Lemoore Raceway California Cup 5th A Main

October 14 Lemoore Raceway California Cup 1st A Main

October 15 Lemoore Raceway California Cup 5th A Main

Gas Chassis PR