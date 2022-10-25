David McCoy joins Coltman Farms Racing

Coltman Farms Racing is set to add another veteran driver to its growing Dirt Late Model program.



David McCoy, who has won over 450 races across his storied career in dirt racing, has signed to compete for Coltman Farms Racing starting in the 2023 season, joining a talented driver roster that includes Kenny Collins and Devon Morgan.



McCoy has seen the impact Brett Coltman has had on dirt racing over the last several years and is confident that he will fit right in with Coltman’s operation and continue adding accomplishments to his resume.



“I’m really excited for the opportunity,” McCoy said. “Kenny and I have been friends for a long time, but I have to thank Brett [Coltman]. This is such a great opportunity for me and I’m looking forward to getting started.”



McCoy has showcased his talents across several different disciplines in dirt racing throughout his career that include Super Late Models, 604 Late Models and Limited Late Models, which McCoy has primarily been running during the past decade.



By joining Coltman Farms Racing, McCoy will be transitioning back into Super Late Model competition on a regular basis. McCoy anticipates having to deal with a learning curve yet remains optimistic that his past success and overall knowledge on dirt racing will allow him to be competitive in each race with Coltman.



Despite his experience, McCoy is still learning about dirt racing every day. He has seen the industry change drastically during his career but is confident that he can continue to grow through Coltman Farms Racing and their partnership with MPM Marketing.



“The timing was great,” McCoy said. “These opportunities don’t present themselves often, so after I talked with my wife, Kenny, and Brett, I knew this was a no-brainer. I called my previous car owner Chris Woods, and he supported my decision 100 percent. There aren’t going to be any what ifs here.”



Coltman did not want to pass up the chance of having a seasoned driver like McCoy piloting one of his Super Late Models.



Having watched McCoy rack up accomplishments that include three championships in the Southeastern Late Model Sportsman Series, Coltman said the veteran brings a level of composure that can only serve to help Collins and Morgan become even more competitive.



“Adding David to our already talented driver roster is really exciting,” Coltman said. “David has won over 450 races in his career and is a contender wherever he goes. We are thrilled to have him under the Coltman Farms banner, and I know he will be a fabulous asset to the program.”



For Tonya McCallister, who owns MPM Marketing, she said that McCoy is a perfect representative of everything Coltman has set out to achieve with his team.



The key philosophies behind Coltman Farms Racing is to support grassroots competitors and showcase them as role models. McCallister added that David’s established success and his ability to work with anyone in the industry are why she believes his relationship with Coltman is going to be efficient on and off the track.



“David has a lot of fans that already look up to him and that certainly fits the mission of what Brett wants his race team to build upon,” McCallister said. “He wants this race team to exemplify drivers in which fans can be proud to look up to and cheer for. David will only enhance that.”

While McCoy still plans to do a handful of 602 Limited Late Model races, his primary focus will be with Coltman Farms Racing and communicating with the team to ensure they can stay competitive against many other strong programs.

McCoy plans to spend a lot of time with Coltman, Collins, Morgan, and the entire team over the next few weeks to meticulously prepare for 2023. He does not expect any wins to come easy but said the talent involved with Coltman Farms Racing is going to translate into consistent results.

“We’re hoping for big things, but we have realistic goals also,” McCoy said. “I’m looking forward to working with all the guys. My goals are to make all the shows, stay competitive and help everyone involved with Brett’s operation get better.”

There is a chance McCoy might debut for Coltman Farms Racing before the end of 2022, but even if that start does not come to fruition, McCoy is ready to embark on what he hopes will be one of the best seasons of his long career.

MPM PR