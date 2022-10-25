7th Heaven: Kody Swanson is USAC’s Silver Crown Champ, Doran-Dyson the Entrant Kings

Throughout the first 51 years of the USAC Silver Crown series’ existence, the number 1 had never captured the championship.

But if there’s anybody who was up to the task to alter that half-a-century narrative, it was certainly Kody Swanson.

Swanson’s efforts led him to become just the third driver in USAC history to earn seven national championships within a single division. A.J. Foyt grabbed seven USAC Championship Car titles between 1960-79. Mel Kenyon performed likewise, scoring seven crowns with the USAC National Midgets between 1964-1985.

Kody has made quick work of his seven USAC Silver Crown championships, which have all been earned in a nine-season span between 2014-2022.

In a unique partnership, Swanson wheeled entries for both Doran Racing and Chris Dyson Racing as completely separate entities throughout his quest to the 2021 series championship. In 2022, the two teams combined forces on paper to earn each team’s first ever entrant title.

The newly christened Doran-Dyson Racing partnership operated from separate shops to house Doran’s pavement car and Dyson’s dirt car for Swanson to drive. The shared team name and number presented an opportunity for all parties to compete under the same umbrella for the same united goal – to win a season championship.

What’s unparallelly interesting about the Doran and Dyson pairing is the two team’s shared backgrounds in road racing. In fact, a photo from the 1980s currently hangs in the Doran team shop and features Al Holbert at speed in IMSA Camel GT competition, driving the famed Lowenbrau Porsche 962 that Kevin Doran was the crew chief of. In the background of that same photo, as fate would have it, was a Dyson Racing machine.

All these years later, the two teamed up for left turns only, and became champions of the oval track variety.

“I’m really fortunate to have the opportunities that I’ve had,” Swanson acknowledged. “I’ve driven for a lot of great race teams and I’m thankful for each one. This year, to have driven for Doran and Dyson in a combination effort, what a special year to do it and have it come down right to the end. We gave it all we had and it’s really special to win the championship any way you can. Winning a USAC title really means a lot and to have it be a seventh is really special.”

While finishes of 7th at Terre Haute, 2nd at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, 8th at Port Royal and 4th at Madison and a third-place position in points may not seem that unsettling to most observers, consider this. The four-race drought was the longest winless stretch Swanson has endured to start a Silver Crown season since 2013, nearly a full decade ago.

Oddly enough, it was a non-points, special event that kickstarted Swanson’s summertime turnaround which put the Kingsburg, Calif. native in the driver’s seat of the championship run following the first non-championship Silver Crown event of its kind since 1996.

Swanson led the 25-lap, 10-car shootout wire-to-wire in June at IRP. It’s a roll he matriculated into Winchester Speedway where he avenged the previous year’s half-car-length defeat with a triumph in which he was 10 seconds ahead of the field at the finish line, putting all but second place finisher Logan Seavey a lap down.

Since 1976, there had been one individual who stood head and shoulders above all others in terms of USAC national feature victories at Ohio’s Toledo Speedway. That was Rollie Beale. In August, Swanson topped the 1973 USAC National Sprint Car champion’s long-standing win record in the race named after the legend he passed. Swanson once again led all 100 laps in succession for his sixth career Toledo victory.

Onto mid-August, it was relatively the same story at Illinois’ World Wide Technology Raceway. Earlier in the day, Swanson became the first to reach 40 career USAC Silver Crown pole positions during a qualifying run which set a new world speed record for a traditional USAC Silver Crown with a time of 30.675 seconds, which translates to 146.699 mph, eclipsing the former speed record for a traditional Silver Crown car set by himself at Iowa Speedway with a 146.212 mph in 2012.

The term “traditional” is used in this matter due to the utilization of a “New Generation” “Super Speedway” car that was used in competition solely during the years of 2006-07. Aaron Pierce turned a qualifying lap of 175.012 mph during the brief era in USAC history at Florida’s Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2006.

At WWTR, Swanson saw the lead slip away early, but made his way back to the front to lead the final 48 laps of the 80-lap affair at the 1.25-mile paved oval located in the shadow of the St. Louis arch.

Now 63 points ahead, the championship seemed well within hand for Swanson as the series moved into a stretch of dirt races. However, that part of the equation suited second place points runner Seavey quite well down the stretch.

Seavey made up ground with a victory in an attrition-filled race at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds, which saw just seven of the 30 starters still running at the checkered of the 100-lap distance. In doing so, Seavey became the third driver to win both a stock car and champ car race at the Du Quoin Mile along with Jimmy Bryan and A.J. Foyt.

Swanson still maintained full control of the point standings by late September after a somewhat sluggish beginning, but one bit of misfortune can spell near doom and gloom, and that’s what eventually came to be.

“We struggled at the beginning of the year; it was just kind of the way it went,” Swanson recalled. “We didn’t have the dirt race finishes that we wanted, and it was the same with the pavement. We struggled at Madison, but we got hot there in that stretch of summer to resurrect it, but I hate that I made an error at Eldora and almost gave it all away.”

The 4-Crown Nationals at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway in September proved to be exhilarating for Seavey and crushing for Swanson. While Seavey was punishing the field en route to his third consecutive dirt Silver Crown victory of the season, Swanson experienced the complete other end of the spectrum in the first turn on the first lap.

That’s when fifth-starting Swanson and fellow third row starter Carmen Perigo collided, sending Swanson backwards into the outside retaining wall where he was then clipped by the right rear tire of the oncoming Matt Westfall, resulting in a bent axle for Swanson which knocked him out of the race and into a 27th place result, the worst finishing position of his entire USAC Silver Crown career.

The melee accrued disastrous consequences for Swanson as his commanding 57-point lead entering the race dwindled to zero by the end of the night and emerged knotted up alongside Seavey atop the standings with two races remaining.

Seavey and Swanson stayed pretty much in lock step following October’s run at the Illinois State Fairgrounds dirt mile. There, Seavey took third and Swanson fourth, giving Seavey a three-point edge entering the finale right in Swanson’s wheelhouse a week later on the pavement at IRP.

Swanson performed as expected, winning the pole to grab three bonus points which drew him even with Seavey going into the final 100 laps of the year. Swanson took off with the lead while Seavey stayed in the hunt, running a solid third on lap 12 when the proverbial carpet was pulled from beneath him. The culprit for Seavey was a broken oil pump belt, ending his shot at a title run.

Meanwhile, when Swanson crossed the line in front on lap 51, he clinched three more bonus points for leading the most laps which elevated him ahead of Seavey once and for all. With Seavey on the sidelines, Swanson finished 4th once more and ultimately took the title by a 41-point margin. He also became the 14th driver overall, and the first since 2016, to overtake the point leader for the championship in the final race.

Seven driver tallied victories during the 2022 Silver Crown season with Seavey and Swanson both putting one on the board on three occasions. All three for Seavey came on dirt and all three came on pavement for Swanson.

Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) won the season opener in May at Indiana’s Terre Haute Action Track via a pass of Jerry Coons Jr. with four laps remaining and extended his consecutive start streak with the series to 71, which ranks as the fourth most all-time behind Brian Tyler’s 97, Kody Swanson’s 88 and Dave Darland’s 79.

Bobby Santos (Franklin, Mass.) earned his first USAC Silver Crown score in more than four years after regaining the lead back from Kody Swanson late in the going during a late-May go at IRP.

So-called “dirt guy” C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) displayed his pavement prowess with a dominant performance in June at Wisconsin’s Madison International Speedway, his first win on pavement since he was behind the wheel of TQ Midgets and karts during the early stages of his racing career.

Shane Cockrum (Benton, Ill.) became the 26th driver to win a AAA/USAC Champ Car race at both Illinois dirt miles in his career. He found redemption in October at the Illinois State Fairgrounds with popular victory after previously winning at Du Quoin in 2014-15.

Tanner Swanson (Kingsburg, Calif.) made it an all-Swanson evening in October’s finale at IRP, passing brother Kody for the lead with 35 laps to go on his way to his first series win in two years while his older sibling celebrated a series championship.

Swanson led or was tied in nearly every single statistical category. His 322 laps led were the most as were his top-tens (10) and pole positions (5). He and Seavey each pegged eight top-fives throughout the run.

Gregg Cory (Shelbyville, Ind.) made his first foray into USAC Silver Crown racing a successful one in 2022 after previously finding success in TQ Midgets and Sprint Cars, bagging a Paragon (Ind.) Speedway track championship in 2006. He made starts in 10 of the 11 main events and finished a best of 10th at IRP in May.

Third place was the best finish by a series Rookie in 2022 with two drivers reaching the mark. Mario Clouser (Auburn, Ill.) snared a third in August at World Wide Technology Raceway while Tyler Roahrig (Plymouth, Ind.) rode the high line to pick up third in the last show of the year at IRP.

Casey Buckman (Chandler, Ariz.) recorded his best career USAC Silver Crown finish at the Du Quoin 100-miler where he also made the biggest move of the season. Buckman, the track and facility manager at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park by day, charged from his 23rd starting position to finish 5th.

Six drivers made feature starts in all 11 events during the 2022 campaign: Grant, Leary, Seavey, Swanson, Brian Tyler (Parma, Mich.) and Travis Welpott (Pendleton, Ind.).

Women made a huge impact on the USAC Silver Crown scene with historical performances from two different drivers. Taylor Ferns (Shelby Township, Mich.) became the first woman to finish on the podium of a USAC Silver Crown event at IRP in May, then repeated her feat with another third place result in July at Winchester (Ind.) Speedway.

Kaylee Bryson (Muskogee, Okla.) captivated the audience with a rim-riding effort on seven cylinders at the Illinois State Fairgrounds while becoming the first woman to lead a single lap in the history of the Silver Crown series. In fact, she led 72 out of the 100 laps before finishing in the 5th spot.

The series was saddened to learn of the death of Terre Babb (Decatur, Ill.), who passed away from a heart attack while leading a winged sprint car feature in a non-USAC sanctioned event at Missouri’s Saint Francois County Raceway in July at the age of 55. Babb had competed with the USAC Silver Crown series since 1989, and in May of 2022, made his 31st and final USAC Silver Crown start at Terre Haute, finishing 9th. His career best finish with the series came at the same track in 2010 where he earned a 4th.

=======================

2022 USAC SILVER CROWN STAT LEADERS:

Most Wins: 3-Logan Seavey & Kody Swanson

Driver Champion: Kody Swanson

Entrant Champion: Doran-Dyson Racing #1

Rookie of the Year: Gregg Cory

Most Laps Led: 322-Kody Swanson

Most Top-Fives: 8-Logan Seavey & Kody Swanson

Most Top-Tens: 10-Kody Swanson

Most Fast Qualifying Times: 5-Kody Swanson

Best Finish By A Rookie: 3rd - Aug 19 at World Wide Technology Raceway (Mario Clouser) & Oct 22 at Lucas Oil Raceway (Tyler Roahrig)

Most Feature Starts: 11-Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Logan Seavey, Kody Swanson, Brian Tyler & Travis Welpott

Most Positions Advanced in a Race: Sep 5 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Casey Buckman (23rd to 5th)

=======================

2022 USAC SILVER CROWN SCHEDULE & RESULTS

May 1: (D) Terre Haute Action Track - Terre Haute, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (Hemelgarn Racing #91)

May 27: (P) Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park - Brownsburg, IN

WINNER: Bobby Santos (DJ Racing #22)

Jun 18: (D) Port Royal Speedway - Port Royal, PA

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Rice Motorsports #22)

Jun 24: (P) Madison International Speedway - Oregon, WI

WINNER: C.J. Leary (Klatt Enterprises #6)

Jun 30: (P-SE) Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park - Brownsburg, IN

WINNER: Kody Swanson (Doran-Dyson Racing #1)

Jul 21: (P) Winchester Speedway - Winchester, IN

WINNER: Kody Swanson (Doran-Dyson Racing #1)

Aug 6: (P) Toledo Speedway - Toledo, OH

WINNER: Kody Swanson (Doran-Dyson Racing #1)

Aug 19: (P) World Wide Technology Raceway - Madison, IL

WINNER: Kody Swanson (Doran-Dyson Racing #1)

Sep 3: (D) Du Quoin State Fairgrounds - Du Quoin, IL

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Rice Motorsports #22)

Sep 23-24: (D) Eldora Speedway - Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Rice Motorsports #22)

Oct 15: (D#) Illinois State Fairgrounds - Springfield, IL

WINNER: Shane Cockrum (BLS Motorsports #71)

Oct 22: (P#) Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park - Brownsburg, IN

WINNER: Tanner Swanson (Bowman Racing #2)

------------------------ KEY DEFINITIONS -------------------------

(D) represents a dirt event

(P) represents a pavement event

# represents a daytime event

(SE) represents a non-points special event

------------------------------ ------------------------------ ----------------

FINAL 2022 USAC SILVER CROWN DRIVER POINT STANDINGS:

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 668 Kody Swanson, Kingsburg, Calif.

2 627 Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif.

3 599 C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Ind.

4 518 Brian Tyler, Parma, Mich.

5 517 Justin Grant, Ione, Calif.

6 404 Travis Welpott, Pendleton, Ind.

7 332 Bobby Santos, Franklin, Mass.

8 325 Kyle Robbins, New Castle, Ind.

9 319 (R) Gregg Cory, Shelbyville, Ind.

10 255 Taylor Ferns, Shelby Township, Mich.

11 246 Matt Westfall, Pleasant Hill, Ohio

12 245 (R) Mario Clouser, Auburn, Ill.

13 244 Dave Berkheimer, Mechanicsburg, Pa.

14 238 Shane Cottle, Kansas, Ill.

15 230 (R) Nathan Byrd, Goodyear, Ariz.

16 229 Davey Hamilton Jr., Boise, Idaho

17 223 Eric Gordon, Greenfield, Ind.

18 217 Shane Cockrum, Benton, Ill.

19 199 Derek Bischak, Angola, Ind.

20 197 (R) Mike McVetta, Grafton, Ohio

21 193 Dallas Hewitt, Troy, Ohio

22 182 (R) Kaylee Bryson, Muskogee, Okla.

23 178 Bryan Gossel, Fort Collins, Colo.

24 176 Carmen Perigo, Stoystown, Pa.

25 174 (R) Brian Ruhlman, Clark Lake, Mich.

26 157 (R) Tom Paterson, Argos, Ind.

27 154 Casey Buckman, Chandler, Ariz.

28 153 (R) Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, Ind.

29 147 Russ Gamester, Peru, Ind.

30 142 Austin Nemire, Sylvania, Ohio

31 129 Kyle O'Gara, Beech Grove, Ind.

32 128 Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Okla.

33 124 Jake Swanson, Anaheim, Calif.

34 119 (R) Nick Hamilton, Danville, Ind.

35 118 Mike Haggenbottom, Levittown, Pa.

36 113 Jerry Coons Jr., Tucson, Ariz.

37 104 Jason McDougal, Broken Arrow, Okla.

38 101 Tanner Swanson, Kingsburg, Calif.

39 100 Patrick Bruns, Champaign, Ill.

40 93 (R) Jake Day, Abilene, Texas

41 91 Kyle Steffens, Saint Charles, Mo.

42 89 (R) Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.

43 88 Patrick Lawson, Edwardsville, Ill.

44 82 Jimmy Light, West Springfield, Pa.

45 79 Davey Ray, Davenport, Iowa

46 64 (R) Tyler Roahrig, Plymouth, Ind.

47 55 Bill Rose, Plainfield, Ind.

48 51 Danny Long, Bonne Terre, Mo.

49 46 Terry Babb, Decatur, Ill.

50 43 Jake Simmons, New Palestine, Ind.

51 42 (R) Dave Peperak, Clinton, Ind.

52 41 A.J. Fike, Galesburg, Ill.

52 41 Chris Windom, Canton, Ill.

54 39 Matt Goodnight, Winchester, Ind.

55 38 Korey Weyant, Springfield, Ill.

56 37 (R) Tye Mihocko, Phoenix, Ariz.

57 37 (R) Buddy Kofoid, Penngrove, Calif.

58 36 (R) Cary Oliver, Buncombe, Ill.

59 33 (R) Nathan Moore, Kaufman, Texas

60 33 Steven Russell, Rochester, Ill.

61 31 Mark Smith, Sunbury, Pa.

62 31 Chris Urish, Elkhart, Ill.

63 27 Ryan Newman, South Bend, Ind.

64 25 (R) Mark Bitner, Columbus, N.J.

65 24 Chris Fetter, Troy, Mo.

66 18 (R) Tommy Nichols, Tampa, Fla.

67 10 David Byrne, Shullsburg, Wis.

68 10 (R) Ronnie Wuerdeman, Cincinnati, Ohio

69 10 (R) Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, Pa.

(R) represents a USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year contender

------------------------------ ------------------------------ ----------------

FINAL 2022 USAC SILVER CROWN ENTRANT POINT STANDINGS:

POS. PTS. ENTRANT, TEAM LOCATION

1 668 Doran- Dyson Racing, Lebanon, Ohio / Poughkeepsie, N.Y. (#1)

2 627 Rice Motorsports, Brownsburg, Ind. (#222)

3 599 Klatt Enterprises, Hastings, Neb. (#6)

4 518 BCR Group, South Vienna, Ohio (#81)

5 517 Hemelgarn Racing, LaSalle, Mich. (#91)

6 404 Welpott Racing, Pendleton, Ind. (#18)

7 332 DJ Racing, Boca Raton, Fla. (#22)

8 325 KR Racing, Greenfield, Ind. (#7)

9 319 Williams Racing, Saint Paul, Ind. (#32)

10 255 Taylor Ferns Racing, Shelby Township, Mich. (#155)

11 246 Westfall Motorsports, Pleasant Hill, Ohio (#54)

12 245 Kazmark Motorsports, Joliet, Ill. (#92)

13 244 Berkheimer Racing, Mechanicsburg, Pa. (#31)

14 238 Hodges Motorsports, Albuquerque, N.M. (#74)

15 231 Sam Pierce, Daleville, Ind. (#26)

16 230 Hamilton-Byrd Racing, Jamestown, Ind. (#11)

17 229 Hamilton-Puglio Racing, Jamestown, Ind. (#14)

18 223 Brad & Tara Armstrong, New Palestine, Ind. (#99)

19 217 BLS Motorsports, Benton, Ill. (#71)

20 199 Derek Bischak, Indianapolis, Ind. (#131)

21 197 Ram Engineering, Waterford, Mich. (#94)

22 193 Dallas Hewitt, Fletcher, Ohio (#57)

23 178 Bryan Gossel, Fort Collins, Colo. (#06)

24 176 John Stehman, Halifax, Pa. (#52)

25 174 Brian Ruhlman, Clark Lake, Mich. (#49)

26 169 Five Three Motorsports, Joliet, Ill. (#53)

27 157 Tom Paterson, Argos, Ind. (#111)

28 154 DMW Motorsports, Phoenix, Ariz. (#110)

29 153 Pink 69 Racing, Evansville, Ind. (#69)

30 147 Gamester Racing, Peru, Ind. (#51)

31 142 Nemire- Lesko Racing, Toledo, Ohio (#16)

32 129 SFHR Development, Indianapolis, Ind. (#67)

33 124 DMW Motorsports, Phoenix, Ariz. (#10)

34 119 Breidinger Motorsports, Hillsborough, Calif. (#80)

35 118 John Haggenbottom, Bristol, Pa. (#24)

36 113 Patty Bateman, Murphysboro, Ill. (#55)

37 104 Daigh- Phillips Motorsports, Indianapolis, Ind. (#27)

38 101 Bowman Racing, Brownsburg, Ind. (#02)

39 100 Full Throttle Racing, Champaign, Ill. (#95)

40 93 Jake Day, Abilene, Texas (#42)

41 91 Gordon Steffens, Saint Charles, Mo. (#08)

42 89 Nolen Racing, Greenwood, Ind. (#20)

43 88 Patrick Lawson, Edwardsville, Ill. (#2)

44 82 Two- Three Motorsports, Pittsboro, Ind. (#123)

45 79 Cornell Racing Stables, Monee, Ill. (#8)

46 65 Bill Rose Racing, Crawfordsville, Ind. (#66)

47 64 Legacy Autosport, Pittsboro, Ind. (#19)

48 51 Danny Long, Bonne Terre, Mo. (#44)

49 46 Terry Babb, Decatur, Ill. (#188)

50 43 Tim Simmons, Cabot, Ark. (#3)

51 42 Peperak Motorsports, Clinton, Ind. (#177)

52 39 Goodnight Racing, Hartford City, Ind. (#39)

53 38 Scott Weyant, Springfield, Ill. (#199)

54 37 Sammy & Mouren Fetter, Bridgeton, Mo. (#88)

55 37 Hans Lein, Edgerton, Wis. (#97)

56 36 Cary Oliver, Buncombe, Wis. (#11)

57 33 Joe Moore, Kaufman, Texas (#48)

58 33 McQuinn Motorsports, Springfield, Ill. (#14)

59 31 L & M Motorsports, Sunbury, Pa. (#01)

60 31 Chris Urish, Elkhart, Ill. (#77)

61 27 Johnny Vance Racing Team, Dayton, Ohio (#2v)

62 25 Henry Yeska, Columbus, N.J. (#4)

63 24 Chris Fetter, Troy, Mo. (#15)

64 10 Byrne Racing, Monroe, Wis. (#40)

65 10 Wuerdeman Family Racing, Cincinnati, Ohio (#33)

66 10 Chris Dyson Racing, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. (#9)

------------------------------ ------------------------------ ----------------

FINAL 2022 USAC SILVER CROWN ROOKIE DRIVER POINT STANDINGS:

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 319 Gregg Cory, Shelbyville, Ind.

2 245 Mario Clouser, Auburn, Ill.

3 230 Nathan Byrd, Goodyear, Ariz.

4 197 Mike McVetta, Grafton, Ohio

5 182 Kaylee Bryson, Muskogee, Okla.

6 174 Brian Ruhlman, Clark Lake, Mich.

7 157 Tom Paterson, Argos, Ind.

8 153 Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, Ind.

9 119 Nick Hamilton, Danville, Ind.

10 93 Jake Day, Abilene, Texas

11 89 Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.

12 64 Tyler Roahrig, Plymouth, Ind.

13 42 Dave Peperak, Clinton, Ind.

14 37 Tye Mihocko, Phoenix, Ariz.

15 37 Buddy Kofoid, Penngrove, Calif.

16 36 Cary Oliver, Buncombe, Ill.

17 33 Nathan Moore, Kaufman, Texas

18 25 Mark Bitner, Columbus, N.J.

19 18 Tommy Nichols, Tampa, Fla.

20 10 Ronnie Wuerdeman, Cincinnati, Ohio

21 10 Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, Pa.

------------------------------ ------------------------------ ----------------

RACE WINS:

3-Logan Seavey (Jun 18 at Port Royal Speedway, Sep 5 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds & Sep 24 at Eldora Speedway)

3-Kody Swanson (Jul 21 at Winchester Speedway, Aug 6 at Toledo Speedway & Aug 19 at World Wide Technology Raceway)

1-Shane Cockrum (Oct 15 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds)

1-Justin Grant (May 1 at the Terre Haute Action Track)

1-C.J. Leary (Jun 24 at Madison International Speedway)

1-Bobby Santos (May 27 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park)

1-Tanner Swanson (Oct 22 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park)

------------------------------ ------------------------------ ----------------

LAPS LED:

322-Kody Swanson

192-C.J. Leary

101-Shane Cockrum

100-Bobby Santos

72-Kaylee Bryson

47-Logan Seavey

35-Tanner Swanson

30-Matt Westfall

28-Buddy Kofoid

25-Justin Grant

15-Davey Hamilton Jr.

10-Jerry Coons Jr.

3-Jake Swanson

------------------------------ ------------------------------ ----------------

TOP-FIVE FINISHES:

8-Logan Seavey & Kody Swanson

6-C.J. Leary

5-Justin Grant

3-Bobby Santos

2-Brady Bacon, Shane Cockrum, Shane Cottle, Taylor Ferns, Davey Hamilton Jr., Brian Tyler & Matt Westfall

1-Emerson Axsom, Patrick Bruns, Kaylee Bryson, Casey Buckman, Nathan Byrd, Mario Clouser, Jerry Coons Jr., Russ Gamester, Dallas Hewitt, Tyler Roahrig & Tanner Swanson

------------------------------ ------------------------------ ----------------

TOP-TEN FINISHES:

10-Kody Swanson

9-C.J. Leary & Logan Seavey

7-Brian Tyler

6-Justin Grant

4-Mario Clouser, Taylor Ferns, Davey Hamilton Jr., Bobby Santos & Matt Westfall

3-Nathan Byrd, Shane Cockrum, Shane Cottle, Carmen Perigo & Kyle Robbins

2-Brady Bacon, Derek Bischak, Jerry Coons Jr., Eric Gordon, Bryan Gossel, Nick Hamilton, Dallas Hewitt & Travis Welpott

1-Emerson Axsom, Terry Babb, Patrick Bruns, Kaylee Bryson, Casey Buckman, Gregg Cory, Russ Gamester, Mike Haggenbottom, Jason McDougal, Mike McVetta, Kyle O’Gara, Davey Ray, Tyler Roahrig, Bill Rose, Brian Ruhlman, Kyle Steffens, Chase Stockon & Tanner Swanson

------------------------------ ------------------------------ ----------------

FEATURE STARTS:

11-Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Logan Seavey, Kody Swanson, Brian Tyler & Travis Welpott

10-Gregg Cory & Kyle Robbins

9-Dave Berkheimer

7-Tom Paterson

6-Eric Gordon, Mike McVetta & Bobby Santos

5-Derek Bischak, Nathan Byrd, Mario Clouser, Shane Cottle, Taylor Ferns, Bryan Gossel, Dallas Hewitt, Austin Nemire, Brian Ruhlman, Jake Swanson & Matt Westfall

4-Kaylee Bryson, Casey Buckman, Shane Cockrum, Russ Gamester, Mike Haggenbottom, Davey Hamilton Jr., Carmen Perigo & Chase Stockon

3-Jake Day, Nick Hamilton, Patrick Lawson, Jason McDougal, Kyle O’Gara, Davey Ray & Kyle Steffens

2-Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Patrick Bruns, Jerry Coons Jr., Jimmy Light, Danny Long, Cary Oliver, Dave Peperak, Tanner Swanson & Korey Weyant

1-Terry Babb, Mark Bitner, Chris Fetter, A.J. Fike, Matt Goodnight, Buddy Kofoid, Tye Mihocko, Nathan Moore, Ryan Newman, Tommy Nichols, Tyler Roahrig, Bill Rose, Steven Russell, Jake Simmons, Mark Smith, Chris Urish & Chris Windom

------------------------------ ------------------------------ ----------------

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR FAST QUALIFYING TIMES:

5-Kody Swanson

3-C.J. Leary

1-Shane Cockrum, Justin Grant & Bobby Santos

------------------------------ ------------------------------ ----------------

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS QUALIFYING RACE WINS:

1-Kyle Steffens & Chase Stockon

------------------------------ ------------------------------ ----------------

TOP ROOKIE FINISHER OF THE RACE:

May 1: Terre Haute Action Track – Emerson Axsom (5th)

May 27: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Mario Clouser (7th)

Jun 18: Port Royal Speedway – Brian Ruhlman (13th)

Jun 24: Madison International Speedway – Nathan Byrd (10th)

Jul 21: Winchester Speedway – Mike McVetta (7th)

Aug 6: Toledo Speedway – Mario Clouser (9th)

Aug 19: World Wide Technology Raceway – Mario Clouser (3rd)

Sep 5: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Chase Stockon (12th)

Sep 24: Eldora Speedway – Brian Ruhlman (7th)

Oct 15: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Kaylee Bryson (5th)

Oct 22: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Tyler Roahrig (3rd)

------------------------------ ------------------------------ ----------------

“HARD CHARGER” OF THE RACE:

May 1: Terre Haute Action Track – Brady Bacon (16th to 3rd)

May 27: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Mario Clouser (24th to 7th)

Jun 18: Port Royal Speedway – Carmen Perigo (19th to 10th)

Jun 24: Madison International Speedway – Brian Tyler (9th to 3rd)

Jul 21: Winchester Speedway – C.J. Leary (19th to 4th)

Aug 6: Toledo Speedway – Derek Bischak (19th to 6th)

Aug 19: World Wide Technology Raceway – Bryan Gossel (17th to 8th)

Sep 5: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Casey Buckman (23rd to 5th)

Sep 24: Eldora Speedway – Eric Gordon (27th to 14th)

Oct 15: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Brian Tyler (22nd to 6th)

Oct 22: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – C.J. Leary (10th to 2nd)

------------------------------ ------------------------------ ----------------

DIRT DRAFT FASTEST PRACTICE LAP

May 1: Terre Haute Action Track – Justin Grant

May 27: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Bobby Santos

Jun 18: Port Royal Speedway – Shane Cockrum

Jun 24: Madison International Speedway – C.J. Leary

Jul 21: Winchester Speedway – Kody Swanson

Aug 6: Toledo Speedway – Kody Swanson

Aug 19: World Wide Technology Raceway – Kody Swanson

Sep 5: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Shane Cockrum

Sep 24: Eldora Speedway – Kody Swanson & Kody Swanson

Oct 15: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Shane Cockrum

Oct 22: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – Kody Swanson

------------------------------ ------------------------------ ----------------

1. [37 wins] Kody Swanson

2. [23 wins] Jack Hewitt

3. [18 wins] Brian Tyler

4. [16 wins] Dave Steele

5. [15 wins] J.J. Yeley

6. [14 wins] Dave Darland & Chuck Gurney

8. [12 wins] Jimmy Sills

9. [11 wins] Bobby East & Bobby Santos

11. [10 wins] Gary Bettenhausen & Mike Bliss

13. [9 wins] Tracy Hines & Tanner Swanson

15. [8 wins] Chris Windom

16. [7 wins] Jerry Coons Jr., Rick Hood & George Snider

19. [6 wins] Tom Bigelow, Russ Gamester, Kenny Irwin Jr., Jason Leffler, Ken Schrader & Al Unser

25. [5 wins] Mario Andretti, Donnie Beechler, Pancho Carter, Shane Cockrum, Jay Drake, Tony Elliott, Bud Kaeding, Sheldon Kinser, Larry Rice & Logan Seavey

35. [4 wins] Justin Grant, Kyle Larson, Jeff Swindell & Rich Vogler

39. [3 wins] Steve Butler, Tyler Courtney, Cameron Dodson, A.J. Fike, Levi Jones, Kasey Kahne, Jim Keeker, Steve Kinser, C.J. Leary, Bobby Olivero, Johnny Parsons, Aaron Pierce, Ron Shuman, Tony Stewart, Tyler Walker & Paul White

55. [2 wins] Pat Abold, Brady Bacon, Steve Chassey, Bryan Clauson, Shane Cottle, Larry Dickson, Billy Engelhart, A.J. Foyt, Jeff Gordon, Ryan Newman, Joe Saldana, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Cole Whitt, Josh Wise & Doug Wolfgang

70. [1 win] Teddy Beach, Christopher Bell, Jeff Bloom, David Byrne, Marvin Carman, Shane Carson, Bob Cicconi, Herb Copeland, Bruce Field, Aaron Fike, Chet Fillip, Bob Frey, Eric Gordon, Kyle Hamilton, John Heydenreich, Gary Hieber, Shane Hmiel, Shane Hollingsworth, Jimmy Horton, Jackie Howerton, Kevin Huntley, Kenny Jacobs, Bubby Jones, Keith Kauffman, Jimmy Kite, Chuck Leary, Eddie Leavitt, Jason McCord, Jim McElreath, Lealand McSpadden, Mat Neely, Brad Noffsinger, Stevie Reeves, Wayne Reutimann Jr., Danny Smith, Kevin Thomas, Rich Tobias Jr., Chris Urish, Billy Vukovich & Jacob Wilson

------------------------------ ------------------------------ ----------------

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN FAST QUALIFYING TIMES:

41-Kody Swanson

21-Jimmy Sills

19-Dave Steele

17-Tracy Hines

14-Jerry Coons Jr.

13-J.J. Yeley

10-Bobby East & Rich Vogler

9-Chuck Gurney & Jason Leffler

8-Dave Darland, Russ Gamester, Levi Jones, Johnny Parsons & Tanner Swanson

7-Tom Bigelow, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary & Josh Wise

6-Gary Bettenhausen, Steve Chassey, Jack Hewitt & Larry Rice

5-Kenny Irwin Jr., Aaron Pierce, Jeff Swindell & Al Unser

4-Donnie Beechler, Bryan Clauson, Tyler Courtney, Larry Dickson, Jay Drake, Tony Elliott, Rick Hood, Jim Keeker, Sheldon Kinser, Kyle Larson, Brad Noffsinger, Joe Saldana, Bobby Santos, George Snider, Brian Tyler & Greg Weld

3-Mario Andretti, Mike Bliss, Steve Butler, Pancho Carter, Shane Cottle, Robby Flock, Shane Hmiel, Ryan Newman, Ken Schrader & Ron Shuman

2-Dave Blaney, Ed Carpenter, Dane Carter, A.J. Fike, Shane Hollingsworth, Bud Kaeding, Steve Kinser, Lee Kunzman, Chuck Leary, Jon Stanbrough, Brad Sweet, Kevin Thomas Jr., Tyler Walker, Jacob Wilson & Chris Windom

1-Mark Alderson, Brady Bacon, Teddy Beach, Christopher Bell, Bob Cicconi, Shane Cockrum, Derek Davidson, Cameron Dodson, Pablo Donoso, Thad Dosher, Paul Durant, Bob Ewell, Chet Fillip, Stan Fox, Damion Gardner, Gene Lee Gibson, Eric Gordon, Jeff Gordon, Davey Hamilton, Jac Haudenschild, John Heydenreich, Gary Hieber, Tray House, Jackie Howerton, Kenny Jacobs, Jon Johnson, Bubby Jones, P.J. Jones, Kasey Kahne, Keith Kauffman, Steve Kent, Arnie Knepper, Michael Lewis, Jason McDougal, Lealand McSpadden, Warren Mockler, Mat Neely, Roger Rager, Wayne Reutimann Jr., Bill Rose, Randy Tolsma, Billy Vukovich, Bruce Walkup & Doug Wolfgang

------------------------------ ------------------------------ ----------------

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP NON-POINTS SPECIAL EVENT RACE WINS:

1. [3 wins] Jack Hewitt

2. [2 wins] Rick Hood

3. [1 win] George Snider, Kody Swanson, Rich Vogler & Billy Vukovich

------------------------------ ------------------------------ ----------------

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN DRIVER CHAMPIONS:

1971: George Snider, 1972: A.J. Foyt, 1973: Al Unser, 1974: Mario Andretti, 1975: Jimmy Caruthers, 1976: Billy Cassella, 1977: Larry Rice, 1978: Pancho Carter, 1979: Bobby Olivero, 1980: Gary Bettenhausen, 1981: Larry Rice, 1982: Ken Schrader, 1983: Gary Bettenhausen, 1984: Dave Blaney, 1985: Rick Hood, 1986: Jack Hewitt, 1987: Jack Hewitt, 1988: Steve Butler, 1989: Chuck Gurney, 1990: Jimmy Sills, 1991: Jeff Gordon, 1992: Steve Butler, 1993: Mike Bliss, 1994: Jimmy Sills, 1995: Tony Stewart, 1996: Jimmy Sills, 1997: Dave Darland, 1998: Jason Leffler, 1999: Ryan Newman, 2000: Tracy Hines, 2001: Paul White, 2002: J.J. Yeley, 2003: J.J. Yeley, 2004: Dave Steele, 2005: Dave Steele, 2006: Bud Kaeding, 2007: Bud Kaeding, 2008: Jerry Coons Jr., 2009: Bud Kaeding, 2010: Levi Jones, 2011: Levi Jones, 2012: Bobby East, 2013: Bobby East, 2014: Kody Swanson, 2015: Kody Swanson, 2016: Chris Windom, 2017: Kody Swanson, 2018: Kody Swanson, 2019: Kody Swanson, 2020: Justin Grant, 2021: Kody Swanson, 2022: Kody Swanson

USAC PR