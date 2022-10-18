NASCAR Hall of Fame Driver Bobby Labonte and Herbalife Nutrition to Provide Kids with Free Bikes

The Bobby Labonte Foundation , founded by NASCAR Champion and Hall of Fame race car driver Bobby Labonte, will continue its tradition of giving by building and donating 50 kids’ bikes to children at the YWCA’s Best Choice Center in Winston-Salem, N.C. The foundation is teaming up with Herbalife Nutrition in Winston-Salem, N.C. to buy, build and deliver the bikes, along with helmets and bike safety lessons.

The first 50 children who are registered for the Best Choice Center After School Enrichment Program are eligible to get a free bike. The after school childcare program services 10 local schools:

Ashley Elementary

Ibraham Elementary

Moore Elementary

Jefferson Elementary

Speas Elementary

Petree Elementary

Downtown School

Mineral Springs Elementary

Paisley Middle

Quality Education Academy

“Building and giving away bikes to local kids has always been a highlight of my foundation’s work,” said Labonte. “My weekend racing schedule didn’t allow us to hold a charity bike ride this year, but we wanted to make sure that we were still giving back to the community and teaching kids valuable lessons about physical fitness and safety. I really appreciate Herbalife Nutrition for coming on board to help us in this effort, and of course, I can’t wait to see the kids’ faces light up when they find out they get to take a new bike home.”

The foundation is also collecting donations to help fund projects like the annual bike build. The first 50 people to donate $100 or more this year will receive an autographed, Limited-Edition Bobby Labonte SRX t-shirt.

“The YWCA Best Choice Center is an after school and summer enrichment program that stresses academic achievement, good character and a sound mind and body,” said Marilyn Odom, vice president of youth services at YWCA of Winston-Salem. “The Bobby Labonte Foundation is collaborating with the Best Choice Center to promote academic success and physical fitness by supplying bicycles and helmets so that our students can learn, be physically fit and safe.”

The bikes will be built at Herbalife’s facility on November 16, and given away at the Best Choice Center on November 17. To find out more about the Bobby Labonte Foundation or to donate, visit bobbylabontefoundation.org .