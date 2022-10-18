Race of Champions Foar Score Four Cylinder Dash Series Set to Close Out Season at the Painesville Speedway in Series First Ever Trip to Ohio

The Race of Champions FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series will make its first-ever visit to the Painesville (Ohio) Speedway with the running of the “Finale at Painesville” this coming Saturday afternoon.

Nick Robinson of Waverly, N.Y., looks to earn his first series championship, but Andrew Lewis, Jr., of Ontario, N.Y., is just 6 markers behind heading into the event. Robinson has earned four victories, while the young sensation Lewis has visited victory lane twice in his rookie Four Cylinder Dash Series campaign. Defending series champion, Bob Palmer of Buffalo, N.Y., is the only other driver to visit victory lane during the 2022 season.

Painesville Speedway manager, Randy Maggio, Jr., is looking to build an event the welcomes and encompasses all four-cylinder racers.

“We are looking forward to hosting an exciting event that accommodates all of the Compact racers in our region,” stated Randy Maggio, Jr. “We really wanted to get this event in 2021, however, we are looking forward to Saturday and having a successful day.”

Practice begins at 12:00pm (Noon) on Saturday with racing to follow at 2:30pm.

Where: The Painesville Speedway, Painesville, Ohio

When: Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Directions: The track is located just north of Interstate 90 and north west of Cleveland, Ohio in the town of Painesville, Ohio.

What: Race of Champions FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series “Finale at Painesville”

More Information: Painesville Speedway (myracepass.com) (Track Phone: 216.276.0522) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

ROC PR