Bridget has a Strong Finish at The Bullring ARCA Race

The BMI Racing team overcame the disappointment from the previous race at Roseville, focusing on repairing the damaged HMH Construction Chevrolet SS and getting ready for the race this past weekend at The Bullring located at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Once the team had cleared the technical inspection, which included checking the weight and height of the race car, they prepared it for the hour and thirty-minute qualifying /practice session. Due to Bridget’s regular spotter Adam Burgess spotting for her mum, she worked with a veteran racer throughout the practice session. Bridget qualified the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS 21st out of a 26-car field.



The green flag dropped for the historic moment in motorsport history, which would be the first time a mother and daughter had raced each other in a NASCAR or ARCA-sanctioned event. Bridget got to work in the 150-lap race, staying patient and working her lines. Like any other short track race, there were plenty of cautions throughout the evening. Bridget had managed to work her way up to 10th position before the final caution of the evening came out. The green flag flew once again, and this time with the white flag marking one lap to go; unfortunately, Bridget was bumped from behind and slid back two positions finishing 12th.



BMI Racing would also like to highlight RTIC Outdoors for partnering with the team and providing the extra support needed to keep the team cool and hydrated for the day for this event and to be a part of this memorable moment in motorsport history.



Bridget returns for the final race of the 2022 ARCA Menards Series West season will take place at Phoenix Raceway on Friday, November 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET. The race will be streamed live on FloRacing.



A replay of Friday’s Star Nursery 150 at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will air on the USA Network on Friday, October 21 starting at 5 p.m. ET.



BMI Racing PR