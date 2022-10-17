Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams Both Move up in Main Event on Windy Night at Mohave Valley Raceway

On a night when the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series saw more than its share of torn up race cars at the Mohave Valley Raceway, Flowdynamics drivers Matt McCarthy, and Logan Williams each stayed out of trouble and moved forward from their initial starting positions in the 30-lap main event. The team is now preparing for its final two races of the 2022 campaign at the Cocopah Speedway and Perris Auto Speedway.

Making its second appearance at the Arizona racetrack, the team was greeted by the same breezy conditions to start the night that they faced at the track six months earlier. In addition to the gorgeous #28M and #5W cars of McCarthy and Williams, 30 other USAC/CRA teams had gathered for the event in the “Copper State.” Riverside, California resident McCarthy timed in 13 fastest with a lap of 15.066 in qualifying. Yorba Linda, California’s Williams, who always competes in USAC CRA against his two older brothers, was 21st quickest in the time trials with a lap of 15.309.

The two young teammates found themselves pitted against each other along with six other competitors in the first heat race of the night on the 1/3 of a mile Arizona banked clay oval. Williams started on the pole in the 10-lapper with McCarthy right behind him on the inside of the second row. They commandeered the second and third spots as soon as the race took the green flag. A late race pass netted McCarthy a second-place finish with Williams taking third.

For the last 30-lap sprint car main event on the Arizona Oval for this year, McCarthy began the race on the outside of row 6. Williams was coming from the inside of row 10 in the 19th position. Both drivers managed to stay out of trouble in the 30-lapper and they both advanced forward. McCarthy brought it home in the 10th spot. That is the same position he finished in April. Williams advanced three spots forward and finished 16th. That was six positions better than he finished at the track in April when a faux pas by another car knocked him out of the race on the first lap.

McCarthy remains 10th in the standings and is 61-points out of ninth going into Cocopah. William stayed in the sixth-place spot and is only 38-points out of fifth.

The flow dynamics team will not return to action until October 28th and 29th in the 55th Annual Chapman Chevrolet of Yuma Western World Championships Presented by Yuma Insurance and Avanti at Cocopah Speedway. One week after that, the Flowdynamics drivers will close the 2022 campaign at the November 3rd, 4th, and 5th 26 annual Heimark Anheuser-Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals at Perris Auto Speedway.

Even though the end of the 2022 season is only three weeks away, the hard work for the 2023 campaign will begin almost immediately. The team will be tearing down the cars, going over them, and making any repairs and adjustments needed. They will also be ordering parts and discussing the possibility of marketing opportunities for 2023. If you or your company would like to be a part of one of the West Coast’s most visible sprint car teams for the upcoming season, please contact John McCarthy at 909 930-5522 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

When you are at a race that the Flowdynamics drivers are competing in, be sure to head down to the pits to meet McCarthy and Williams and pick up one of their fine-looking team shirts.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2022 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., JFK Design Build, Cal Therm Mechanical Insulators, CRC Component Repair Co., Encore Gas and Supply, Drink-Pac, and Benic Enterprises.

Flowdynamics PR