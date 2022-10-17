Eddie Tafoya Jr. Takes Eighth Place in Mohave Valley Raceway Usac/Cra Sprint Car Main Event

Eddie Tafoya Jr. came home with an eighth-place finish on October 8th in the USAC/CRA Series 30-lap main event at the Mohave Valley Raceway. The finish gave the rising young star 13 top 10 results in the series’ first sixteen races of 2022. Next up on October 28th and 29th will be the 55th Annual Chapman Chevrolet of Yuma Western World Championships Presented By Yuma Insurance and Avanti at Arizona’s Cocopah Speedway. Both nights will be full points paying shows for the Amsoil USAC/CRA and National Sprint Car Series drivers.

The October 8th race was the 25-year-old driver’s second appearance at the track that is located minutes from the Colorado River. His first attempt at racing on the banked 1/3 mile clay oval came on April 23rd of this year when he placed third in the main event. At the race on the second weekend in October, he opened his show with a sizzling lap of 16.667 in qualifying. That was the second-fastest time in the stout 32-car field.

After starting sixth in his ten-lap heat race, Tafoya went from fifth to third on the second lap before a yellow sent him back to fourth due to a couple of cars tangling in turn four. Once racing resumed, the Chino Hills, California resident drove back into third and stayed there until slipping to fourth on the last go-around. The fourth-place finish guaranteed him a spot in the first three rows of the main event.

After a long track prep for the 30-lapper, Tafoya was starting on the outside of the third row in sixth as he was the fastest qualifier to finish in the top four in the heat races. After racing into fifth early on, the 2019 USAC/CRA and Southwest Rookie of the Year, slipped back to ninth. However, he clawed his way back to eighth in the waning laps on the windy night in Arizona. The finish extended his USAC/CRA streak of finishing no worse than eighth to six months and 10 races.

The 8th place result allowed Tafoya to close to within 19-points of the third-place driver in the season-long championship point standings with five races to go.

Starting with opening night at the Western World on October 28th, the final five races will combine the USAC/CRA Series with the USAC National Sprint Car Series. After the two nights at Cocopah, the action will return to Tafoya’s home track, Perris Auto Speedway, to close the season with the 26th annual Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals on November 3rd, 4th and fifth.

As soon as the 2022 season comes to an end, Tafoya, and The Specialty Fasteners #51T team, will be prepping for the 2023 campaign. The cars will be stripped down to bare frames before being rebuilt and ready to go on the other side of the New Year.

Be sure to stop by the Specialty Fasteners hauler after the races race to meet Tafoya and his team and to pick up one of his great-looking team shirts.

Tafoya has a great new YouTube channel at the following link https://www.youtube.com/shorts/1hrmC5L80EU.

Fans can follow Tafoya on Instagram @eddietafoya51. The same contact point can be used to purchase his great-looking shirts via mail.

