Blake Hahn Sneaks By In Traffic For Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals Sweep!

A high-speed game of cat and mouse in the closing laps of the 49th annual Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals, it was the chaser who held the advantage as Blake Hahn used traffic to his advantage to take the lead and score the weekend sweep with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

"It was a night where running second was the better place to be. Chase was faster, especially in clean air, but once we got to traffic, that let us get in and try to make something happen. It just worked out where we hit lapped cars at the right time where I could get the run and not give him a chance to move his line," said Hahn of the race for the lead.

Riding fifth at the start of the feature, the lead was in the hands of Chase Randall. Caution with one lap officially complete, Randall was chased by Sam Hafertepe, Jr., who worked top of three and four, and bottom of one and two while the Bush’s Chicken No. 9 ran the gutter. Stopped on Lap 3 as Scott Bogucki and Matt Covington went over racing for third, Chase again kept Sam at bay as chased.

Pulling away quickly, Randall took a nearly 1.5-second advantage into traffic. Blocked on the bottom, that allowed Hafertepe and Hahn to begin closing. On the back bumper of the No. 9 on Lap 11, Sam rolled to the lead on Lap 12 by 0.016-seconds. Not able to get to the bottom before Randall, that put the No. 15h in the slick and allowed Blake Hahn to race by for second. Going to work on the leader, the battle would pause working Lap 14 for a car spun off the top of the track.

Back to Lap 13, Chase immediately began putting distance on the Sage Fruit Co. No. 52. Taking his advantage to 2.341-seconds with five laps to run, traffic was about to become a factor.

Finding the back of the pack with two laps to go, Randall stuck to the bottom as Hahn shot to the top of turns three and four. Using the slower car as a pick, Blake took over the point at the wave of the white flag.

Keeping Randall in the rearview through the final revolution, Hahn made it to the line with 0.881-seconds to spare. Chase Randall, in second, was followed to the line by Wayne Johnson, who took advantage of the Lap 13 restart to overtake the No. 15h.

Hafertepe would end up fourth, with Steven Shebester moving up four spots to land his first career National Tour top five. Dylan Westbrook was sixth, with Chris Martin moving from 14th to seventh. Jason Martin made up fifth spots to eighth, with Zach Chappell hard charging to ninth. Having to go to the work area after catching fire during the Lap 3 red, Brandon Anderson fought back to a tenth-place finish.

A field of 49 drivers was in attendance Saturday night. The overall quick qualifier was Matt Covington, with a 15.386-second lap. SCE Gaskets Heat Race wins went to Blake Hahn, Scott Bogucki, Wayne Johnson, Cam Martin, and Dylan Westbrook. BMRS B-Features were topped by Zach Chappell and Roger Crockett. Provisionals were used by Landon Crawley and Landon Britt.

A special thanks goes out to Bruce Griffith and Griffith Truck and Equipment who handed out $3,000 in bonus money among 13 drivers during the Winter Nationals.

The final weekend of the 2022 season takes place on Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29 at Creek County Speedway with Fuzzy’s Fall Fling, run in honor of Fuzzy Hahn. Information on the event can be found at http://www. creekcountyspeedway.co.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

Devil's Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, Texas)

Saturday, October 15, 2022

Car Count: 49

The Driver's Project Group Qualifying

The Drivers Project Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn, 15.492[1]; 2. 22J-Jax Redline, 15.516[3]; 3. 85X-Josh McCord, 15.665[8]; 4. 44-Chris Martin, 15.760[10]; 5. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 15.813[5]; 6. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 15.845[7]; 7. 10-Landon Britt, 15.901[4]; 8. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 16.001[6]; 9. 10P-Dylan Postier, 16.040[2]; 10. 91X-Justin Fine, 16.541[9]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington, 15.386[5]; 2. 87-Tim Crawley, 15.422[10]; 3. 84-Scott Bogucki, 15.481[1]; 4. 7M-Chance Morton, 15.493[4]; 5. 55-Danny Wood, 15.813[2]; 6. 187-Landon Crawley, 15.857[3]; 7. 17F-Chad Frewaldt, 15.914[6]; 8. 91-Michael Day, 16.227[9]; 9. 82C-Christian Kinnison, 16.270[7]; 10. 17J-Jerry Bray, 16.300[8]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 15.389[3]; 2. 11-Roger Crockett, 15.446[1]; 3. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 15.535[8]; 4. 45XX-Johnny Herrera, 15.576[9]; 5. 4-Austin Mundie, 15.644[5]; 6. 0-Eric Baldaccini, 15.656[10]; 7. 1J-Danny Jennings, 15.722[7]; 8. 23X-Steven Shebester, 15.843[4]; 9. 15-Ryan Turner, 15.883[6]; 10. 98-Nate Barger, 16.004[2]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 77X-Alex Hill, 15.631[3]; 2. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr, 15.750[7]; 3. 44M-Cameron Martin, 15.965[4]; 4. 75X-JT Imperial, 16.127[5]; 5. 50Z-Zach Chappell, 16.160[6]; 6. 25B-Blaine Baxter, 16.163[9]; 7. 85-Scott Evans, 16.334[8]; 8. 74E-Channin Tankersley, 16.553[10]; 9. 63-Chris Williams, 17.474[1]; 10. 45J-JJ Hickle, NT

The Drivers Project Qualifying 5 (3 Laps): 1. 9-Chase Randall, 15.582[5]; 2. 36-Jason Martin, 15.855[2]; 3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 15.898[6]; 4. 8M-Kade Morton, 16.001[1]; 5. 9X-Liam Martin, 16.079[7]; 6. 938-Bradley Fezard, 16.123[9]; 7. 2S-Tucker Doughty, 16.139[8]; 8. 2B-Brett Becker, 16.526[3]; 9. 21K-Kobe Simpson, 17.290[4]

SCE Gaskets Heat Races (Top 16 in Qualifying/Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

SCE Gaskets Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 2. 44-Chris Martin[1]; 3. 45X-Kyler Johnson[5]; 4. 55B-Brandon Anderson[8]; 5. 10P-Dylan Postier[9]; 6. 10-Landon Britt[7]; 7. 22J-Jax Redline[3]; 8. 85X-Josh McCord[2]; 9. 91X-Justin Fine[10]; 10. 17B-Ryan Bickett[6]

SCE Gaskets Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 84-Scott Bogucki[2]; 2. 95-Matt Covington[4]; 3. 7M-Chance Morton[1]; 4. 55-Danny Wood[5]; 5. 87-Tim Crawley[3]; 6. 91-Michael Day[8]; 7. 187-Landon Crawley[6]; 8. 17J-Jerry Bray[10]; 9. 17F-Chad Frewaldt[7]; 10. 82C-Christian Kinnison[9]

SCE Gaskets Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson[2]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4]; 3. 23X-Steven Shebester[8]; 4. 11-Roger Crockett[3]; 5. 0-Eric Baldaccini[6]; 6. 4-Austin Mundie[5]; 7. 1J-Danny Jennings[7]; 8. 15-Ryan Turner[9]; 9. 98-Nate Barger[10]; 10. 45XX-Johnny Herrera[1]

SCE Gaskets Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 44M-Cameron Martin[2]; 2. 75X-JT Imperial[1]; 3. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr[3]; 4. 50Z-Zach Chappell[5]; 5. 77X-Alex Hill[4]; 6. 25B-Blaine Baxter[6]; 7. 74E-Channin Tankersley[8]; 8. 45J-JJ Hickle[10]; 9. 63-Chris Williams[9]; 10. 85-Scott Evans[7]

SCE Gaskets Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[2]; 2. 9-Chase Randall[4]; 3. 36-Jason Martin[3]; 4. 8M-Kade Morton[1]; 5. 2S-Tucker Doughty[7]; 6. 9X-Liam Martin[5]; 7. 2B-Brett Becker[8]; 8. 938-Bradley Fezard[6]; 9. 21K-Kobe Simpson[9]

BMRS B-Feature (Top 3 in each advance)

BMRS B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 11-Roger Crockett[1]; 2. 55-Danny Wood[2]; 3. 87-Tim Crawley[4]; 4. 77X-Alex Hill[3]; 5. 10-Landon Britt[6]; 6. 8M-Kade Morton[5]; 7. 22J-Jax Redline[9]; 8. 2B-Brett Becker[8]; 9. 4-Austin Mundie[7]; 10. 187-Landon Crawley[11]; 11. 938-Bradley Fezard[12]; 12. 98-Nate Barger[13]; 13. 1J-Danny Jennings[10]; 14. 21K-Kobe Simpson[14]; 15. 17F-Chad Frewaldt[15]; 16. 85-Scott Evans[16]; 17. 45XX-Johnny Herrera[17]

BMRS B-Main 2 (12 Laps): 1. 50Z-Zach Chappell[2]; 2. 9X-Liam Martin[7]; 3. 7M-Chance Morton[1]; 4. 91-Michael Day[5]; 5. 15-Ryan Turner[11]; 6. 2S-Tucker Doughty[3]; 7. 45J-JJ Hickle[9]; 8. 17B-Ryan Bickett[16]; 9. 0-Eric Baldaccini[4]; 10. 25B-Blaine Baxter[6]; 11. 17J-Jerry Bray[10]; 12. 82C-Christian Kinnison[15]; 13. 74E-Channin Tankersley[8]; 14. 63-Chris Williams[14]; 15. 91X-Justin Fine[13]; 16. 85X-Josh McCord[12]

A-Feature

Lucas Oil A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 2. 9-Chase Randall[1]; 3. 2C-Wayne Johnson[6]; 4. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[2]; 5. 23X-Steven Shebester[9]; 6. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[7]; 7. 44-Chris Martin[14]; 8. 36-Jason Martin[13]; 9. 50Z-Zach Chappell[18]; 10. 55B-Brandon Anderson[11]; 11. 187-Landon Crawley[24]; 12. 10-Landon Britt[23]; 13. 45X-Kyler Johnson[10]; 14. 44M-Cameron Martin[8]; 15. 10P-Dylan Postier[16]; 16. 55-Danny Wood[19]; 17. 87-Tim Crawley[21]; 18. 9X-Liam Martin[20]; 19. 7M-Chance Morton[22]; 20. 75X-JT Imperial[15]; 21. 95-Matt Covington[3]; 22. 84-Scott Bogucki[5]; 23. 11-Roger Crockett[17]; 24. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr[12]

Lap Leader(s): Chase Randall 1-11; 13-23; Sam Hafertepe, Jr, 12; Blake Hahn 24-25

Hard Charger: Zach Chappell +9

Quick Time: Matt Covington 15.386-seconds

High Point Driver: Blake Hahn

Provisional(s): Landon Britt (Points) / Landon Crawley (Points)

ASCS PR