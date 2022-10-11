ARCA Menards Series West Advance: The Bullring at LVMS

Taylor Gray, No. 71 Ford Mustang Taylor Gray has concluded his ARCA Menards Series and ARCA East seasons for 2022 and will venture west for the final two ARCA West events of the year at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.

Last Saturday afternoon, the No. 17 team brought home a fourth-place finish in the ARCA season finale at Toledo Speedway in a special tribute paint scheme to Frank Kimmel.

Gray returns to The Bullring looking to repeat his dominant performance from last season where he started second and led 123 laps en route to victory lane.

The 17-year-old pilot has historically been successful on the ARCA West trail with four victories, seven top-fives and nine top-10s. He is one for one in 2022 with his early season triumph at Phoenix.

With Gray's usual number being claimed on the West circuit already, he will utilize the No. 71 for the final two events of the season.

Click here for Gray's career statistics.