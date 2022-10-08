Moles Drives Toyota To Victory at USAC Jason Leffler Memorial

Mitchel Moles took the lead from fellow Toyota driver Thomas Meseraull on lap 22 of 40, then held off a late challenge by Zach Daum to win the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Jason Leffler Memorial feature at Wayne County Speedway, Friday.

The win is the third of the season for Moles, who holds a commanding lead for the series Rookie of the Year title. It’s also the third consecutive USAC victory for Chad Boat’s CB Industries team after Moles and teammate Chris Windom combined to sweep the most recent events at Eldora Speedway.

After winning both his heat and qualifying races, Meseraull would start on the pole and go straight to the lead, with Bryant Wiedeman in second and Moles in third. It would take Moles only one lap to climb into second using the low line and begin a long battle with Meseraull. Moles would stay patient through the first half of the race on a track that proved difficult to pass on before eventually going underneath Meseraull as the two hit heavy lapped traffic on lap 22.

As Moles settle in upfront, Daum would take over second on lap 24 and the two leaders pulled away from the field. Behind them, Buddy Kofoid would prove to be one of the few cars able to run the top side and climbed up to third. As the laps began to wind down, Daum would pull right up behind Moles, but Moles never skipped a beat. Just as he was coming through turns three and four on the final lap on the way to the victory, a yellow flag would wave, setting up a one-lap dash to the finish. Once again, Moles was up to the task, taking the checkered flag .349 seconds ahead of Daum. Kofoid would come home third, as the series points leader earned his 16th podium finish in 23 series starts this season. Meseraull eventually finished fourth and Weideman placed fifth. In addition, Chase McDermand was eighth and Cannon McIntosh placed tenth as Toyota drivers captured six of the top-10 finishing positions.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series returns to the racetrack Saturday night at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Indiana.

Quotes:

Mitchel Moles, CB Industries Toyota: “I knew we’d have to be patient (behind Meseraull). I figured we’d have to go to the bottom because it gets tricky up at the guardrail. I can’t thank all my guys at CBI enough at – and everyone who supports us Pristine Auction, NOS Energy Drink, KC Drywall and Toyota. It’s awesome to have so many great supporters. I looked up to Jason (Leffler) when I was younger. I’m glad to see this live his legacy on and to be able to put my name in the books with him. (On the late yellow and holding off Zach Daum on the final lap) Zach’s one of the best at running the bottom, that’s no secret. I knew I had to stick my line and I did a decent job just maintaining myself and keeping myself calm.”

Buddy Kofoid, Keith Kunz Motorsports Toyota: “For a while I felt I was able to make it work up top before it got too dirty. I felt I had to try in the position I was in. I felt good enough that I wouldn’t really lose a position. I was gaining near the halfway point. Overall, it was good points run and it’s good to be on the podium. I can’t thank all of my KKM guys, and Keith Kunz and Pete Willoughby, Mobil 1 and Toyota enough for giving me a great car. It’s cool to be able to honor Jason.”

TRD PR