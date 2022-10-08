Eddie Tafoya Jr. Continues Impressive Season Saturday at Mohave Valley Raceway

When the USAC/CRA Sprint Cars return to the Mohave Valley Raceway for the second time in 2022 this Saturday night, one of the drivers for fans to pay attention to is Chino Hills, California resident Eddie Tafoya Jr. The 25-year-old is poised to make a good run in the final six races of the year beginning this Saturday at the 1/3 of a mile Arizona clay oval. The handsome driver goes into the race fourth in the season-long point standings and is only 36 points out of third, and less than 80 out of second.

On his first trip to the track on April 23rd, Tafoya adapted quickly. He was the sixth-fastest qualifier in the 27-car field. He then moved from his fifth place starting spot to finish third in his 10-lap heat race. In the 30-lap main, he started second, but early on he slipped back to sixth. In the second half of the competitive race, “Mr. Smooth” made some exciting moves and advanced all the way forward to third at the checkered flag. That result was his second-best of the season only trailing a runner-up finish at Cocopah on January 29th.

Going back to the Mohave race five and a half months ago, he has contested nine USAC/CRA races. He has placed in the top eight in all of them. Included in the streak are five top-five finishes. They include the third at Mohave, a fourth, and three fifth-place results.

After this weekend’s race, the USAC/CRA schedule will be down to five dates that will all take place in a nine-day period. First off will be the October 28th and 29th 55th Annual Chapman Chevrolet of Yuma Western World Championships Presented by Yuma Insurance and Avanti. The following week, Tafoya will close his 2022 season when Perris Auto Speedway Presents the 26th Heimark Anheuser Busch/Budweiser Oval Nationals on November 3rd, 4th, and 5th.

To catch Saturday’s race at Mohave Valley Raceway in person, the spectator gates will open at 5:30 with racing at 7:00. The track is located at 2750 E. Laguna Road, Mohave Valley, Arizona (only about four and a half hours from Los Angeles). The track website is https://www.mohavevalleyraceway.com/ and the office phone number is (928) 346-3000. The track is a cash-only facility with no ATM on site.

While the season will end the first week in November, Tafoya, and The Specialty Fasteners #51T team will be hard at work getting ready for next season. The cars will be stripped down and gone over with a fine tooth comb in preparation for Tafoya's fourth year of 410 sprint car racing.

Tafoya has a great new YouTube channel at the following link https://www.youtube.com/shorts/1hrmC5L80EU.

Fans can follow Tafoya on Instagram @eddietafoya51. The same contact point can be used to purchase his great-looking shirts via mail.

