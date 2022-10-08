Doran Racing's Swanson Regains Point Lead

Doran Racing’s Kody Swanson regained the point lead in the inaugural 500 Sprint Car Tour Presented by Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Part Stores by qualifying third, starting eighth, and finishing fourth in the seventh annual Tony Elliott Classic Thursday night at Anderson Speedway.

Dakoda Armstrong had a four-point advantage over Swanson in the point standings going into this race. Unofficially after it Swanson now leads by 17 points, with 1,533 points to Armstrong’s 1,516 with one race remaining this season. The season finale is Saturday, Oct. 22 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Brownsburg, Ind.

Swanson was behind the wheel of the Lebanon, Ohio-based team’s Henry Repeating Arms No. 44, which is powered by a Binks Chevrolet V8 engine. Other support from the team comes from Glenn Farms and Duncan Oil.

Swanson, a native of Kingsburg, Calif., who now lives in Indianapolis, qualified third behind fastest qualifier Tyler Roahrig and Taylor Ferns for the 100-lap test on the quarter-mile, high-banked asphalt oval. His qualifying time was 11.334 seconds, which was only 0.131 off Roahrig’s time. There were a total of 24 entries.

The top-10 cars were inverted for the start, so Swanson lined up on the outside of row four beside Emerson Axsom. After some initial jockeying for position, he passed Billy Wease on lap four and ran in seventh place from lap four through lap 20.

From lap 20 until the end Swanson was kept busy defending his position from Roahrig, which was one of the best battles of the race.

Swanson moved into sixth place on lap 21 when both he and Axsom passed Derek Bischak, who had started on the pole but lost the top spot at the start to fellow front-row starter Chris Neuenschwander. Roahrig passed Bischak on lap 22 to keep the heat on Swanson.

There were only two leaders. Neuenschwander led the first 53 laps, and Bobby Santos III led the rest.

Swanson moved into fifth place on lap 63 when Neuenschwander dropped back.

On lap 84 Swanson got fourth place when he charged under Dakoda Armstrong. Roahrig and Ferns passed Armstrong on the following lap. Armstrong went on to finish seventh to Swanson’s fourth, which was important to the title chase.

Santos, who started third, won over Kyle O’Gara, Axsom, Swanson and Roahrig. Ferns, Dakoda Armstrong, Caleb Armstrong, Travis Welpott and Nathan Byrd rounded out the top 10. Nine drivers completed all 100 laps.

Swanson was 0.250 of a second behind Axsom at the checkered and 0.428 ahead of Roahrig.

There were three yellow flags but yellow-flag laps didn’t count, so all the drivers got a good workout throughout the 100-lapper. The first yellow flew with 34 laps down when Kyle Robbins hit the outside wall in Turn 4 after a problem with a lapped car. The second one was for debris on lap 68. The final one flew with 81 laps down when Wease slowed and then stopped in Turn 1.

Swanson set the second-fastest lap of the race on lap seven with a time of 11.529 seconds. Neuenschwander set the fastest race lap with a 11.485 one lap earlier.

“It was a tough race tonight,” Swanson said afterwards. “This place changes a lot from each visit to the next. Tonight the track was narrow and hard to get a hold of. We had a fast car, but it was tough to pass. The big inversion makes it a challenge too.

“I dealt with a lot of traffic, but didn’t have any close calls. There were some tight moments though with lapped traffic, figuring out whether to go high or low to get by.

“I appreciate the battle we had with Tyler Roahrig. He always races real clean. He could poke a nose alongside us, but he never got by.

“I want to thank the Doran Racing crew for all their hard work, and Henry Repeating Arms, Glenn Farms, Duncan Oil and all of our other supporters.”

The event was streamed live by MAVTV on Flo Racing.

For more information on Doran Racing see DoranRacing.com and follow the team on Facebook.

Doran Racing PR