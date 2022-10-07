Matt Gould Set to Take on Toledo Speedway

Matt Gould will return to the ARCA Menards Series this weekend at Toledo Speedway in the No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet in the Shore Lunch 200 on Saturday, October 8.

Niece Motorsports Competition Director and Crew Chief of the No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Phil Gould, will serve as the crew chief for Saturday’s race.

Matt Gould made his ARCA Menards Series debut earlier this year, earning a top-10 finish at the Milwaukee Mile.

“I’m really excited to have another chance behind the wheel of one of these Niece Motorsports Chevrolets,” said Gould. “It’s been fun getting to work on the car with my dad. I learned a ton in my first start at Milwaukee and am looking forward to applying that to this weekend.”

The 16-year-old, Mooresville, N.C. native is in his third season driving late model stock cars in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series and has a win at Hickory Motor Speedway (April 30) in addition to nine top-five and 12 top-10 finishes. Gould also earned the pole at Tri-County Speedway with a track record time on April 2. He currently competes for the 2022 Track Championship at Hickory Motor Speedway, which will be crowned in November.

In his second season competing in late models in 2021, Gould had a pair of wins at Orange County Speedway (August 14) and Florence Motor Speedway (October 16) in a year that saw him race to 13 top-fives, 14 top-10s, and a fourth-place finish in the Orange County Speedway season standings.

The ARCA Menards Series Shore Lunch 200 at Toledo Speedway will air live on MAVTV and FloRacing (subscription required). A live radio broadcast of the race can be heard on ARCARacing.com.

Niece Motorsports PR