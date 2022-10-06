ARCA Menards Series Advance: Toledo Speedway

|
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Factory Canopies Mustang
- Taylor Gray makes his fourth career start at Toledo Speedway this Saturday, strapping in for the final race of the 2022 ARCA Menards Series season.
- Last time out, the 17-year-old qualified second at Salem Speedway and finished fifth after a right side tire came apart with under 15 laps remaining.
- The Shore Lunch 200 marks Gray and Crew Chief Chad Johnston's first appearance at the half-mile oval as a pair. In his three previous starts, Gray scored a career-best finish of third in 2020.
- Gray looks to end the year on a high note, having already set career-bests in wins, laps led, and top-fives in 2022.
- The No. 17 will carry a special throwback scheme this weekend as Taylor and team will pay homage to 10-time ARCA champion Frank Kimmel and his favorite car from 2002. Kimmel is a mechanic for the DGR ARCA program.
