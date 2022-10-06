ARCA Menards Series Advance: Toledo Speedway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Factory Canopies Mustang Taylor Gray makes his fourth career start at Toledo Speedway this Saturday, strapping in for the final race of the 2022 ARCA Menards Series season.

Last time out, the 17-year-old qualified second at Salem Speedway and finished fifth after a right side tire came apart with under 15 laps remaining.

The Shore Lunch 200 marks Gray and Crew Chief Chad Johnston's first appearance at the half-mile oval as a pair. In his three previous starts, Gray scored a career-best finish of third in 2020.

Gray looks to end the year on a high note, having already set career-bests in wins, laps led, and top-fives in 2022.

The No. 17 will carry a special throwback scheme this weekend as Taylor and team will pay homage to 10-time ARCA champion Frank Kimmel and his favorite car from 2002. Kimmel is a mechanic for the DGR ARCA program.

