Daniel Dye - Toledo Preview

Track: Toledo Speedway
Race Notes:
- Daniel Dye will make his inaugural start at the Toledo Speedway half-mile on Saturday afternoon in the season finale ARCA Menards Series Shore Lunch 200.
- DD will drive the black GMS Racing No. 43 Race to Stop Suicide, Low Payment Kings, Solar-Fit sponsored Chevrolet.
- Following 19 ARCA national series races, Dye sits 2-points behind current championship point leader Nick Sanchez.
- Dye has recorded the best average finish of any full-time driver in the series this season at 5.8. Daniel has a series-high 17 top-10 finishes through 19 races, and led 224-laps heading into the final event at the Toledo Speedway oval.
- Following last weekend's race at Salem Speedway, Dye and the GMS Racing team were awarded the CGS Imaging Bill France 4 Crown championship. More Info
- Saturday's ARCA finale will be broadcast live on MAVTV and FloRacing at 4:00 p.m. ET. Live updates will be posted to Daniel's social media platforms throughout the race weekend in Ohio.
GMS Racing PR