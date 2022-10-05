Like Father, Like Daughter: Johnny & Maria Cofer Set Rare USAC Feat

Like father, like daughter.

On September 22 at Gas City (Ind.) I-69 Speedway, Maria Cofer became one of the select few offspring to follow in their father’s footsteps in becoming a fast qualifier with the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship.

Maria’s father, Johnny Cofer, accomplished the same feat during the tail-end of the 1995 season when he set fast time at Ventura (Calif.) Raceway, setting a new track record which still stands to this day.

Next, Maria is set to take on a pair of USAC National Midget events this weekend, starting Friday night, October 7, at Wayne City, Illinois’ Wayne County Speedway and on Saturday night, October 8, at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Ind.

Now, the Cofers enter the weekend as just one of 17 parent/child duos to record a fast time with the series since its inception in 1956.

In doing so, they became the second father/daughter to tally fast times with the USAC National Midget series. Warren Mockler scored a fast qualifying award twice on the Illinois’ dirt bullrings of Godfrey Speedway in 1981 and Belle-Clair Speedway in 1982. Daughter Stephanie Mockler’s turn came in 2007 when she earned P1 in time trials on the pavement of Ohio’s Mansfield Motorsports Park.

Overall, the first father/child pair to achieve the mark was Gene and Ted Hartley in 1961. Most unusual about this case is that Gene, the son, set fast time prior to his father, Ted!

After winning the first ever feature in 1956 at the Fort Wayne (Ind.) Memorial Coliseum, Gene recorded his first USAC National Midget fast time in the third event of the inaugural season at Michigan’s Grand Rapids Stadium, a February event which was halted with 37 laps complete due to snow!

Ted, meanwhile, had to wait until November 1961 when he set quick time at the slightly more comfortable confines indoors at Ohio’s Cincinnati Gardens.

On four separate occasions, a father and his multiple children were fast-timers with the series. The first to do so was Tony Bettenhausen followed by his two sons Gary and Merle. Parnelli Jones sons, P.J. and Page, followed suit as well in the coming years. Jim Hines and his two boys, Ted and Tracy, all hit the top of the speed chart in qualifying during their careers. All three of these father/sons pairings – Bettenhausen, Jones and Hines – won USAC National Midget features as well.

Pancho Carter and sons Dane and Cole soon added their names to the fast qualifying list in the coming years. Dane and Cole set those marks under the watchful eye of their father, USAC ’s first Triple Crown champion driver to capture a USAC National Midget, National Sprint Car and Silver Crown title in his career.

There’s been just one single instance of three generations from a single family emerging as USAC National Midget fast qualifiers. Gene Gurney notched his first in 1960 at California’s Kearney Bowl. His son, Chuck, tripped the timing light fastest overall on Valentine’s Day 1975 when he turned the quickest lap at the Oklahoma City Sports Arena. Gene’s grandson and Chuck’s son, Chuck Gurney Jr., made his historic mark on the timing charts and in the USAC record books with fast time at Indianapolis Raceway Park in 2010.

UP NEXT:

Next up on the USAC calendar are a pair of National Midget outings this weekend, Friday, October 7, in the 9th running of the Peoples National Bank Jason Leffler Memorial at Wayne County Speedway in Wayne City, Ill. and on Saturday, October 8, in the Harvest Cup at Haubstadt, Indiana’s Tri-State Speedway.

Friday at Wayne City, the grandstands open at 5pm Central with the drivers meeting at 6pm and hot laps at 6:30pm with racing immediately following. Adult general admission tickets are $30. Kids 12 & under are free. Pit passes are $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Non-Wing Outlaw Micros, Restrictors and Junior Sprints will also be on hand.

Saturday at Tri-State, pits open at 3pm Central with grandstands opening at 4pm, the drivers meeting at 4:30pm and hot laps at 5:30pm with qualifying and racing immediately following. Adult general admission tickets are $25, students aged 13-18 are $20 and kids aged 12 & under are free. Pit passes are $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Also racing at the Harvest Cup are the Midwest Sprint Car Series and the Midwest Mini Sprint Association.

============================== ====

MULTIPLE GENERATIONS OF USAC NATIONAL MIDGET FAST QUALIFIERS:

(As of October 4, 2022)

Father: Don Vogler (6) & Son: Rich Vogler (84)

Father: Bob Wente (72) & Son: Terry Wente (1)

Father: Jim Hines (2) & Sons: Tracy Hines (38) & Ted Hines (3)

Father: Dave Strickland (38) & Son: Dave Strickland Jr. (9)

Father: Johnnie Parsons (3) & Son: Johnny Parsons (36)

Father: Parnelli Jones (27) & Sons: P.J. Jones (3) & Page Jones (2)

Father: Tony Bettenhausen (3) & Sons: Gary Bettenhausen (25) & Merle Bettenhausen (5)

Father: Ted Hartley (2) & Son: Gene Hartley (24)

Father: Pancho Carter (10) & Sons: Dane Carter (4) & Cole Carter (3)

Father: Henry Pens (7) & Son: Danny Pens (2)

Father: Billy Boat (5) & Son: Chad Boat (6)

Father: Bob Gregg (1) & Son: Mike Gregg (6)

Father Danny Frye (4) & Son: Danny Frye Jr. (1)

Father: Gene Gurney (1), Son: Chuck Gurney (4) & Grandson: Chuck Gurney Jr. (1)

Father: Warren Mockler (2) & Daughter: Stephanie Mockler (1)

Father: Johnny Cofer (1) & Daughter: Maria Cofer (1)

Father: Danny Kladis (1) & Son: George Kladis (1)

============================== ====

2022 USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK NATIONAL MIDGET STAT LEADERS

Driver Point Leader: Buddy Kofoid

Entrant Point Leader: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67

Leading Rookie Driver in Points: Mitchel Moles

Most Feature Wins: 10-Buddy Kofoid

Laps Led: 140-Buddy Kofoid

Top-Fives: 19-Buddy Kofoid

Top-Tens: 21-Buddy Kofoid

Fast Qualifying Times: 5-Buddy Kofoid

Heat Race Wins: 7-Buddy Kofoid

Feature Starts: 23-Kaylee Bryson, Justin Grant, Buddy Kofoid, Cannon McIntosh, Mitchel Moles & Bryant Wiedeman

Most Positions Gained in a Feature: Jun 5: Tri-State Speedway – Kaylee Bryson (22nd to 4th)

------------------------------ ------------------------------ ----------------

2022 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE & RESULTS

Feb 11: Bubba Raceway Park | Ocala, FL

WINNER: Justin Grant (RMS Racing #2J)

Feb 12: Bubba Raceway Park | Ocala, FL

WINNER: Justin Grant (RMS Racing #2J)

Apr 22: Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK

WINNER: Justin Grant (RMS Racing #2J)

Apr 23: Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Jun 2: Tri-City Speedway | Granite City, IL

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Jun 3: Bloomington Speedway | Bloomington, IN (I)

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Jun 4: Lawrenceburg Speedway | Lawrenceburg, IN (I)

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Jun 5: Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN (I)

WINNER: Thomas Meseraull (RMS Racing #7x)

Jun 9: Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, IN (I)

WINNER: Jacob Denney (Mounce-Stout Motorsports #61)

Jun 11: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN (I)

WINNER: Cannon McIntosh (Dave Mac-Dalby Motorsports #08)

Jul 8: Huset's Speedway | Brandon, SD (A)

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Jul 9: Huset's Speedway | Brandon, SD (A)

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Jul 10: Huset's Speedway | Brandon, SD (A)

WINNER: Cannon McIntosh (Dave Mac-Dalby Motorsports #08)

Jul 12: Red Dirt Raceway | Meeker, OK (M)

WINNER: Ryan Timms (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #97K)

Jul 13: Solomon Valley Raceway | Beloit, KS (M)

WINNER: Thomas Meseraull (RMS Racing #7x)

Jul 15: Jefferson County Speedway | Fairbury, NE (M)

WINNER: Mitchel Moles (CB Industries #89)

Jul 16: Jefferson County Speedway | Fairbury, NE (M) (F)

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Aug 3-4: (F) The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway | Speedway, IN

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Sep 9: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Sweet Springs, MO

WINNER: Cannon McIntosh (Dave Mac-Dalby Motorsports #08)

Sep 10: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Sweet Springs, MO

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Sep 22: Gas City I-69 Speedway | Gas City, IN

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Sep 23: Eldora Speedway | Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Mitchel Moles (CB Industries #89)

Sep 24: (F) Eldora Speedway | Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Chris Windom (CB Industries #89x)

Oct 7: (F) Wayne County Speedway | Wayne City, IL

Oct 8: Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN

Nov 15: Bakersfield Speedway | Bakersfield, CA

Nov 17: (A) Placerville Speedway | Placerville, CA (A)

Nov 18: (A) Placerville Speedway | Placerville, CA (A)

Nov 19: (F) Placerville Speedway | Placerville, CA (F)

Nov 22: Merced Speedway | Merced, CA

Nov 23: Merced Speedway | Merced, CA

Nov 26: Ventura Raceway | Ventura, CA

------------------------ KEY DEFINITIONS -------------------------

(I) represents an Indiana Midget Week event

(M) represents a Mid-America Midget Week event

(A) represents an event awarding appearance points only

(N) represents an indoor event

(F) represents an event awarding feature points only

------------------------------ ------------------------------ ----------------

2022 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER POINT STANDINGS (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 1,581 Buddy Kofoid, Penngrove, Calif.

2 1,424 Justin Grant, Ione, Calif.

3 1,232 Bryant Wiedeman, Colby, Kan.

4 1,227 Cannon McIntosh, Bixby, Okla.

5 1,219 Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, Calif.

6 1,215 (R) Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, Calif.

7 1,173 Kaylee Bryson, Muskogee, Okla.

8 970 (R) Jacob Denney, Galloway, Ohio

9 967 Taylor Reimer, Bixby, Okla.

10 858 Brenham Crouch, Lubbock, Texas

® = USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Rookie of the Year Contender

------------------------------ ------------------------------ ----------------

2022 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP OWNER POINT STANDINGS (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. ENTRANT, TEAM LOCATION

1 1,581 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#67)

2 1,424 RMS Racing, Western Springs, Ill. (#2J)

3 1,247 RMS Racing, Western Springs, Ill. (#7x)

4 1,232 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#01)

5 1,227 Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports, Bixby, Okla. (#08)

6 1,215 CB Industries, Mooresville, N.C. (#89)

7 1,173 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#71)

8 1,134 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#97)

9 1,023 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#25K)

10 1,003 Bundy Built Motorsports, Mooresville, N.C. (#9m)

------------------------------ ------------------------------ ----------------

2022 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ROOKIE DRIVER POINT STANDINGS (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 1,215 Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, Calif.

2 970 Jacob Denney, Galloway, Ohio

3 666 Chase McDermand, Springfield, Ill.

4 653 Jade Avedisian, Clovis, Calif.

5 585 Jace Park, Overland Park, Kan.

6 525 Cade Lewis, Bakersfield, Calif.

7 513 Dominic Gorden, Clovis, Calif.

8 278 Mariah Ede, Fresno, Calif.

9 264 Blake Brannon, Morgan Hill, Calif.

10 96 Travis Buckley, Auckland, N.Z.

------------------------------ ------------------------------ ----------------

2022 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP STATISTICS

FEATURE WINS

10-Buddy Kofoid (Apr 23 at Port City Raceway, Jun 2 at Tri-City Speedway, Jun 3 at Bloomington Speedway, Jun 4 at Lawrenceburg Speedway, Jul 8 at Huset’s Speedway, Jul 9 at Huset’s Speedway, Jul 16 at Jefferson County Speedway, Aug 4 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sep 10 at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex & Sep 22 at Gas City I-69 Speedway)

3-Justin Grant (Feb 11 at Bubba Raceway Park, Feb 12 at Bubba Raceway Park & Apr 22 at Port City Raceway)

3-Cannon McIntosh (Jun 11 at Kokomo Speedway, Jul 10 at Huset’s Speedway & Sep 9 at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex)

2-Thomas Meseraull (Jun 5 at Tri-State Speedway & Jul 13 at Solomon Valley Raceway)

2-Mitchel Moles (Jul 15 at Jefferson County Speedway & Sep 23 at Eldora Speedway)

1-Jacob Denney (Jun 9 at Lincoln Park Speedway)

1-Ryan Timms (Jul 12 at Red Dirt Raceway)

1-Chris Windom (Sep 24 at Eldora Speedway)

USAC PR