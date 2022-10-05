Early End for Bridget Burgess at All American Speedway

NASCAR's ARCA Menards Series headed to All American Speedway for round 9 of the 11 race season, and the team at BMI Racing worked hard to put good car together for Bridget's favorite short track.



The team unloaded the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS and proceeded to go through the technical inspection process, and then prepared for the hour and fifteen minute practice/qualifying session. Bridget’s fastest lap of the session qualified her in 14th position out of a 22 car field.



All American Speedway put on a great introductory show for the sellout crowd; and Bridget received the loudest cheer during driver introductions.



The green flag drop for the NAPA AutoCare 150 at All American Speedway and Bridget and the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS roared across the start/finish line. Bridget worked on making gains then an early caution came out on the second lap. The field regrouped and the green flag dropped once again, with Bridget battling hard against other aggressive drivers. Quickly, Bridget was turned by another competitor; the caution flag didn’t wave and while Bridget was waiting for the message that she was clear another car collided with her head on, and ended her day.



BMI Racing is excited to announce they are fielding two cars at the next NASCAR ARCA Menards West Series at the BullRing located at Las Vegas Motors Speedway on October 14. Sarah Burgess will step away from crew chief of the #88 to pilot the #97 eBay Motors Chevrolet SS. This will become a historic moment, the first time a mother and daughter has raced each other in a NASCAR sanctioned event.



The series returns to action on October 14 for the Star Nursery 150 at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV. The race will be available live on FloRacing.



A replay of Saturday's ARCA’s NAPA AutoCare 150 at All American Speedway will air on USA Network on Friday, Monday, Oct. 10, starting at 1 p.m. ET.



BMI Racing PR