Tracy’s Brendan Ruzbarsky Claims Return of Legends Cars to All American

The Legends Tour Series returned to the All American Speedway in Roseville for the first time since 2019 on Saturday night, with Tracy’s Brendan Ruzbarsky grabbing the $2,000 feature win prize over a 25-car turnout. The Legends cars competed during the prestigious NAPA AUTO PARTS 150 night at the one-third mile oval with a large crowd on hand.

Raymond Casey snared $750 for winning the 15-lap B-Main as well.

“We had a pretty good race overall. Had a little issue at the start with the car. It ended up working out in the end. Really grateful to be here and for all of you (fans) showing up,” Ruzbarsky said.

The INEX Regional Qualifier was presented by Cosgrove Custom Pools and Cascading Falls, Inc.

Former All American Speedway Jr. Late Model champions Aidan Daniels of Fort Bragg and Kenna Mitchell of Loomis battled up front, with Daniels leading lap one. Ruzbarsky followed Daniels on the outside line to try to clear Mitchell for second. Carson Brown and Ethan Nascimento battled for fourth behind them.

Ruzbarsky passed Mitchell before a caution for William Cummings spinning into the infield inside turn four.

Ruzbarsky then drove past Daniels on the outside on the restart to lead lap four. Mitchell’s race ended early on the following run out of turn four, as she had contact with Brown and 2019 winner Nick Halen of Reno, Nevada. Mitchell made hard contact with the front stretch wall to bring out the caution flag.

North Carolina teenager Josh Dickens made a spirited dash through the pack to eventually take over second on lap 17. Dickens challenged for the lead but the caution flew again on lap 20 for a multi-car accident in turn one. The incident ended the race for Madera’s Aiden Phillips, 2022 Jr. Late Model track champion Trey Daniels of Fort Bragg, and Cameron Hutchison of Salida.

Ruzbarsky drove away over the final five laps to top Dickens, Aidan Daniels, Brown, and Halen at the checkered flag.

The 2022 Legends Tour Series concludes this Saturday night at Stockton 99 Speedway.

Legends Tour Series is presented by: Cen Cal Glass, Kleen Blast, Beeler Industries, All Pro Powder Coating, All Pro Pest Service, Cosgrove Custom Pools, and Cascading Falls Inc. Legends Tour Series can be found on Facebook.

October 1, 2022 – All American Speedway (Roseville, Calif.) Results

HEAT 1: 08-Raymond Casey, HEAT 2: 20A-Aiden Phillips, HEAT 3: 00-Josh Dickens

B MAIN (15 laps) – 1. 08 Raymond Casey

FEATURE (25 laps) – 1. 51B Brendan Ruzbarsky, 2. 00 Josh Dickens, 3. 8x Aidan Daniels, 4. 44 Carson Brown, 5. 7H Nick Halen, 6. 21N Ethan Nascimento, 7. 7D Kylie Daniels, 8. 37 Clayton Travels, 9. 30 Tyler Batzianis, 10. 77 Kayci Phillips, 11. 22 Donnie Darter, 12. 08 Raymond Casey, 13. 11 Shane Park, 14. 14 Josh Fleming, 15. 27 David Shelly, 16. 83x Bill Cummings, 17. 20A Aiden Phillips, 18. 3 Trey Daniels, 19. 74 Cameron Hutchison, 20. Logan Elorreaga, 21. 7M Kenna Mitchell, 22. 28 Jim Clark

2022 Legends Tour Schedule (Subject to Change)

March 26 Stockton 99 Speedway Winner: Cody Winchel

April 23 Lakeport Speedway Winner: Cameron Austin

May 14 Madera Speedway Winner: Brendan Ruzbarsky

June 25 Madera Speedway Winner: Robby Czub

July 16 Ukiah Speedway Winner: Cody Winchel

July 30 Madera Speedway Winner: Jake Bollman

August 13 Stockton 99 Speedway Winner: Ethan Nascimento

September 24 Madera Speedway Winner: Cody Winchel

October 1 All American Speedway Winner: Brendan Ruzbarsky

October 8 Stockton 99 Speedway

AAS PR