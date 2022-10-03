Daytona 1 Announced as Presenting Sponsor of the 2023 Cars Racing Show for Third Year in a Row

CARS Racing Show is proud to announce Daytona 1 as the presenting sponsor for the third year in a row. The two-day event will be held January 6-7, 2023, at Hickory Convention Center in Hickory, NC. Hickory is in the heart of racing country, and a spot that has launched many racing careers.

The show will present a unique opportunity to see the latest products and technology, and racing companies will have products ready to purchase and take home hard-to-find specialty parts. CARS Racing Show will give racers and shops the ability to purchase suspension parts, carburetors, engine accessories, headers, seats, fire suits, shocks, tools, apparel, and a whole lot more!

“When Kate (event organizer) first came to us and gave us an opportunity to be involved with the CARS Show we were excited, and the more that we’ve done it since, the more excited we get.” expressed Daytona 1 owner, Buck Parker. “Because we are physically able to sit down and talk to our customer. We have access to 5-10,000 customers here, versus 50,000 or 100,000 at PRI. But I promise you, I talk to twice as many customers at the Car Show than I would at PRI, and the meaningful conversations are much better. So, that’s why we really enjoy working with Kate and everyone at the Car Show.”

Daytona 1 designs additive packages and fully formulated oils that release the hidden horsepower in your engine. Taking away Parasitic drag and eliminating friction areas. Edward “Buck” Parker, owner of Daytona 1 has extensive experience in the specialty chemical and lubrication industry. Parker led a team that designed and developed a biodegradable lubricant specifically for the use of NASA to solve a lubrication issue with the space shuttle transportation unit “The Crawler”. Parker was inducted into the “NASA Space Technology Hall of Fame” in 2000 and his products were given the “Certified Space Technology” seal of approval.

Kate Dillon, owner of CrateInsider.com and CARS Racing Show organizer, calls Parker “more than a mentor, friend, or business connection. He’s who I call when I need a sounding board or advice. I trust his opinion. Buck is one of the most knowledgeable people in the racing industry.”

Registration for CARS Racing Show will open soon, with a discount offered for pre-sale ticket buyers. Booths are available for exhibitors at www.carsracingshow.com/exhibit/ or by contacting Kate Dillon at 828-468-1160 or Jimmy Schiltz at 828-228-9892.

Hotel accommodations with special rates will be available at Courtyard by Marriot, Hampton Inn Hickory, Hilton Garden Inn Hickory, Best Western Hickory, and Crown Plaza Hickory- all of which are a walking distance to Hickory Metro Convention Center. Booking information and more is available at www.carsracingshow.com/hotels/.

CARS Racing Show PR