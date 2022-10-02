Moore Scores First Career ARCA West Win

Bill McAnally Racing driver Cole Moore scored his first career win in the ARCA Menards Series West with a victory in the NAPA AUTO PARTS 150 Presented by Berco Redwood before a packed crowd at his hometown track of All American Speedway on Saturday night.

It also commemorated a major milestone for the hometown Roseville, California team – with Moore’s victory marking BMR’s record 100th win in the series. Those victories have come at 28 different tracks, dating back to 1998.

Saturday’s win was an emotional one for Moore, a 25-year-old from nearby Granite Bay – who honed his racing skills competing in late models at the historic third-mile oval and won a track championship there two years ago.

Moore used the outside lane on the tight track to put his No. 99 JM Environmental/ Berco Redwood Chevrolet into the lead on a late-race restart and then pulled away on a subsequent restart to become the fourth consecutive first-time winner in the annual ARCA West event.

“Those top restarts were risky,” Moore said of starting on the outside of the second-place car. “I knew he could send it in and hit me, but he drove me clean. We had a great Chevy.”

He was one of four drivers competing in the event for BMR, which is based not far from the track. His father, John Moore in the No. 27 JM Environmental/ Berco Redwood Chevrolet, finished eighth. Sean Hingorani, in BMR’s No. 19 Fidelity Capital Chevrolet, finished 15th; with Landen Lewis finishing 17th in the No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet, after getting caught up in an incident late in the race.

Cole Moore was asked in Victory Lane about getting his first series win at his hometown track.

“It means everything,” he said. “I’ve got my whole family out here. My dad was in the race. That makes it even more special. This whole week we’ve been traveling around town, promoting the race and seeing the kids in high school. My favorite thing to do when I was a kid was come watch the ARCA West race at Roseville, with Eric Holmes and all those guys. To be standing where I am is unbelievable.”

It was Moore’s 26th series start, dating back to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series in 2015. His best previous series finish was second, which he registered twice this year. His best finish in four previous series starts at Roseville was fifth in last year’s event. Moore, last year’s series rookie of the year, became the 24th different driver to win with BMR. His victory marked BMR’s 10th win at All American Speedway.

He led the way among the four BMR drivers in Saturday’s race – starting third on the grid, with Lewis starting fifth, Hingorani seventh and John Moore rolling off 13th. Hingorani dropped off the lead lap, when he cut a tire early in the race.

Lewis and John Moore battled among the top 10, while Cole Moore was making his way to the front – charging into second on Lap 36 and initially taking the lead on Lap 67. He lost the lead on Lap 120, but gained it back about 14 laps later. He pulled way after a restart for the final of 10 cautions.

Lewis was battling for a top-five spot when he tangled with another car on Lap 136 and was sidelined for the night. John Moore worked his way up to eighth, while Hangorani made his way to 15th at the finish.

With his win, Moore moved back to second in the championship standings – with two races remaining on the 2022 schedule.

The NAPA brand took center stage at All American Speedway on Saturday, with the NAPA Distribution Center in Sacramento and Riebes NAPA stores playing a significant role in the event. A NAPA sales promotion – which utilized this race all year long and involved Adaptive One, Gates Industrial, NGK, and NAPA Tools & Equipment – featured a sold-out VIP hospitality, including nearly 500 NAPA guests.

Lewis was joined by Ron Hornaday Jr., a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame and former NAPA driver, in visiting Riebe’s Auto Parts locations in Northern California in advance of the race. Sponsor activities at the track on Friday included VIP rides in BMR’s No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS two-seater Chevrolet for guests from NAPA Sacramento and Riebes Auto Parts.

ARCA Menards Series West Event:

Race: NAPA AUTO PARTS 150 Presented by Berco Redwood (Race 9 of 11) Oct. 1, 2022

Location: All American Speedway, Roseville, Calif. (1/3-mile oval)

Television: USA Network on Oct. 10, 10 a.m. PT

BMR Drivers:

Landen Lewis

No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet SS

Age: 16

Hometown: Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.

Practice/Qualified: 5th

Finished: 17th (Accident, completed 135 of 150 laps)

Career stats:

6 starts, 1 win, 2 top 5s, 4 top 10s

2022 series stats:

Races: 6 starts, 1 win, 2 top fives, 4 top 10s

Cole Moore

No. 99 JM Environmental/ Berco Redwood Chevrolet SS

Age: 25

Hometown: Granite Bay, Calif.

Practice/Qualified: 3rd

Finished: 1st (Running, completed 150 of 150 laps)

Career stats:

26 starts, 1 win, 10 top 5s, 16 top 10s

2022 series stats:

Races: 9 starts, 1 win, 6 top fives

John Moore

No. 27 JM Environmental/ Berco Redwood Chevrolet SS

Age: 59

Hometown: Granite Bay, Calif.

Practice/Qualified: 13th

Finished: 8th (Running, completed 150 of 150 laps)

Career stats:

8 starts, 1 top 5, 3 top 10s

2022 series stats:

Races: 1 start, 1 top 10

Sean Hingorani

No. 19 Fidelity Capital Chevrolet SS

Age: 15

Hometown: Newport Beach, Calif.

Practice/Qualified: 7th

Finished: 15th (Running, completed 137 of 150 laps)

Career stats:

3 starts

2022 series stats:

Races: 3 starts

Next Race:

ARCA Menards Series West

Star Nursery 150, Oct. 14, 2022, The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nev. (3/8-mile oval)

BMR PR