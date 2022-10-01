Promising Night Ends Early for Brody Roa at Ventura

After winning the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series race at Jim Naylor’s Ventura Raceway on August 27th, Brody Roa, and the May Motorsports #8M team had high hopes for a great night on the same oval last Saturday. However, the team’s effort was cut short due to mechanical ills before the main event.

Sporting some sparkling new graphics, the #8M was ready for another successful night at the track that is located a stone’s throw from the Pacific Ocean. Things started off in fine fashion when Garden Grove, California-based Roa steered the car to the third fastest time in qualifying with a lap of 12.977. The veteran driver started last in his heat race, weaved his way through the field, and scored the win. However, that was his last hurrah of the night. An engine issue had reared its ugly head and rather than cause extensive and expensive damage, the team parked the car for the night.

With the cancellation of this Saturday’s race at Perris Auto Speedway, Roa will be spending time with his wife Tailor and their daughter Addison. He will be back in his #91R next Saturday at the NARC King of the West Twin 25’s at Peter Murphy’s Keller Auto Speedway.

If you wish to hear Roa’s recent appearance on the Dirt Tracks and Rib Racks podcast, you can do so at the following link https://spoti.fi/3cjQrLL.

In 2022, Roa is racing in the USAC/CRA, USAC National, and other select events, in his #91R BR Performance/HD Industries Eagle. He will also drive the #8M for May Motorsports in select USAC West Coast events. The 2019 USAC Southwest and 2017 USAC West Coast champion is always open to discussing other driving opportunities.

Roa and the team want to thank the following sponsors for making the 2022 season possible. HD Industries, Burris Racing, Sander Engineering, Inland Rigging, Caltrol, “Biker” Bruce Fischer, Competition Suspension, ALR Virtual Services, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Driven Racing Oil, Baldwin Filters, and NGK Spark Plugs. In addition, the veteran driver offers thanks to RDM Mechanics, Fastenal, KC Keen Concrete, Coopers Propane, Ten West Towing, Ten West Environmental, TJM Distribution, and Westco International for sponsoring the #8M he will pilot for Jayson May on 10 occasions in 2022.

If you or your company would like to jump on board and receive recognition as a team partner throughout the 2022 racing season, please give the two-time USAC champion racer a phone call or drop him a note at the contact information on the top of this release.

Fans can learn more about Roa and the team at https://www.brodyroa.com/. Fans can also check out the team news at Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ br91r/.

To keep up with May Motorsports, please check out and “like” its Facebook page. https://www.facebook. com/MayMotorsports8M

