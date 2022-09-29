Hagler, Lewis Grinding Toward Second Straight TCR Championship

Steady performances have been the bedrock of the Hagler-Lewis pairing for two seasons now. Last year, they also won just once but only finished outside the top five on one occasion to win the championship. Another result of fifth or better on Friday wraps up the repeat, no matter how the No. 5 Alfa Romeo fares. “Consistency is definitely key,” Michael Lewis said. “It’s not always super flashy. You’re not winning every race or doing things in a dramatic way, but you’re always there. … It’s not close to being finished, but consistency has put us in position going into the last race.” If it happens, a championship would be another milestone for Hagler, who became the first woman to win a Michelin Pilot Challenge championship. She quickly points out that her teammate is on the verge of a third championship – having won in 2019 with Mark Wilkins – also a series record. “It’s pretty historic for me and Michael – me as a female driver being able to do two championships back-to-back – but for me and Michael to be the first back-to-back champions for TCR, and for Michael to be the first three-time TCR champion.” Part of the reason behind the No. 1 car’s success is BHA’s six-car operation in the TCR class. Parker Chase and Harry Gottsacker have one win in the No. 98 BHA Elantra and are tied for third in the standings with teammates Michael Johnson, Stephen Simpson and the No. 54 Michael Johnson with BHA Elantra. Wilkins and Robert Wickens won two races this season in the No. 33 BHA Elantra, with Wickens and the No. 33 just 10 points behind the Nos. 98 and 54 – giving the Herta stable four of the top five in the standings and already clinching the TCR manufacturer title for Hyundai for a third straight year. “It’s a massive operation, and we tend to all share our data,” Hagler said. “The engineers will talk among themselves, especially when one of the cars has a problem, to find out who has what on their setup and what might be beneficial for someone else. That’s one of the pros to having such a big team. There are so many drivers and so many engineers to learn from.” It’s not just depth. It’s also circumstance. As in any championship, luck can help or hinder a team’s chances to put together a consistent season. “We maximize what we can, but we also need a lot of luck,” Michael Lewis said. “You can’t win championships without luck. You need the perfect combination of focus, teamwork, doing well on track, a good car and luck. That’s the equation, and the last couple of years we’ve had luck on our side.” The Grand Sport (GS) class is a two-car championship battle as well. The No. 7 Volt Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT4 with drivers Alan Brynjolfsson and Trent Hindman holds a 160-point lead over Eric Foss and the No. 56 Murillo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT GT4. The No. 7 claims the class crown by finishing 11th or better, but with 25 GS cars entered, the competition will be fierce. Practice at Michelin Raceway begins Wednesday, with qualifying at 6 p.m. ET Thursday. The Fox Factory 120 starts Friday at 1:10 p.m., with live coverage on Peacock and IMSA Radio.