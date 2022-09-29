Prototype Challenge Racing Brings Out the Kid in Kasemets

|
Kasemets has also made a point to interact with young fans, giving away his trophies to kids at every race this year.
“When I got chances in the big cars in open-wheel, it never capitalized,” Kasemets explained, “so I had to do real work and put food on the table. So this thing (driving in Prototype Challenge) is just for me. This is a really good opportunity so I am really enjoying it.”
Second place in the standings belongs to Memo Gidley and Alexander Koreiba, drivers of the No. 23 AL Autosport with JDC Duqueine D08. They know the task to overtake Kasemets is daunting but aren’t shrinking from it.
“We want to win Road Atlanta and then you never know what happens in racing,” Gidley said. “You have one little issue, one mechanical, one off, make one mistake and you just never know what happens. We’re just going to push as hard as we can as always.”
Prototype Challenge practice at Michelin Raceway begins Wednesday, with qualifying on Thursday. The 90-minute race starts at 8 a.m. ET Friday with live coverage available on Peacock and IMSA Radio.