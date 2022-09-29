Seventh Adobe Round up Next for Western Midget Racing

The rumble of Midget racing continues at Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz. when Western Midget racing presented by Masters Design and Construction makes its seventh Copper State appearance of the year on Saturday night. Non-Wing Micro Sprints, Restricted Micro Sprints, and Jr. Sprints will also be competing at the 1/5th mile dirt bullring. Pit gates open at 2pm with the drivers meeting at 5pm. Hot laps and heat races will follow.

Cory Brown of Peoria, Ariz. has ruled his home track this season with three victories, but his streak of wins was snapped two weeks ago when Nathan High scored his second-career WMR triumph. Brown is locked in a tight battle with Oakley, Calif.’s Bryant Bell for third in the series championship, with just two points separating them in the standings.

They are all chasing 2021 champion Blake Bower of Brentwood, Calif. who enjoys a 64-point advantage over Las Vegas’ Kyle Hawse in the standings. Lodi, Calif.’s Nate Wait ranks fifth. Todd Hawse of Moorpark, Calif., Logan Mitchell of Santa Cruz, Calif., Sage Bordenave of French Camp, Calif., Chloe High of Goodyear, Ariz., and Drake Edwards of Surprise, Ariz. round out the top-ten.

Race winners at Adobe in 2022 include Bower in the season opener, Edwards in the second Adobe round, three consecutive wins for Brown, and the victory for Nathan High. A third-place finish on September 17 for Lonnie Oliver of Phoenix equaled his season-best and gives him great momentum as he challenges for his first series win. Las Vegas’ Kyle Hawse has a best finish of second on May 7 at Adobe as well.

Local supporters have added numerous bonus awards which boost the event to a possible $750 to win with a 16-car field.

Teams who travel from more than 240 miles to compete will be eligible for a part of the $400 in road warrior money offered at each round this season.

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, Blud Lubricants, and West Evans Motorsports.

Car construction details are available at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or find the series on Facebook!

WMR PR