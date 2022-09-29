Travis Pastrana, Brian Deegan & Robbie Maddison Just Announced as Part of Nitro Rallycross Minnesota's Side-By-Side Lineup

Nitro Rallycross, the disruptive new force in motorsports created by global icon Travis Pastrana (USA), has announced the Side-by-Side lineup for Nitro RX Minnesota, coming to ERX Motor Park on October 1-2. A trio of action sports legends – Pastrana, Brian Deegan (USA) and Robbie Maddison (AUS) - will lead a potent UTV driver roster.

The class also features veteran Terry Madden (USA) as well as decorated driver Robin Shute (GBR) - a three-time Pikes Peak International Hill Climb champion - plus UTV and Pro 4 racer Scottie Lawrence (USA). Joining them will be professional skateboarder, Olympic athlete, race car driver and auto enthusiast Leticia Bufoni (BRA).

Newcomer Ben Maier (USA), a fast-rising prodigy who has driven in karting, Legends cars and single-make Spec Miata, will compete in Side-by-Side as well.

Nitro RX Minnesota will take place at ERX Motor Park alongside the legendary Powersports XPO and Minnesota 4Fest. Together, these events will make for a wild weekend of four-wheel excitement featuring premier racing and off-road action, plus music, games, food and fun. Combining the intense racing of rallycross with the big air thrills of Nitro Circus, Nitro RX is truly where cars fly and tracks thrill.

Next Level Four-Wheel Competition:

Pastrana also aims to take the checkered flag in Nitro RX’s new top class, Group E. To do it, he will strap into the most powerful vehicle in rallycross: the revolutionary all-electric FC1-X, Capable of producing the electric equivalent of 1,070 peak horsepower (800 kW), the FC1-X can accelerate from 0-60 in just 1.4 seconds, launching faster off the line than an F1 car.

Pastrana will face a similarly stacked lineup of elite drivers in Group E, including legendary F1 world champion Jenson Button (GBR), who is making his American rallycross debut. DRR/RX Cartel’s Andreas Bakkerud (NOR) and Robin Larsson (SWE) are also in the mix, along with Oliver Eriksson (SWE), Fraser McConnell (JAM) hometown hero Andrew Carlson and more.

Minnesota fans will also witness Kevin Eriksson’s (SWE) comeback from an off-track injury he suffered in June just prior to the first race of Nitro RX’s 2022/23 season. Now, after months of rehabilitation and training, Kevin Eriksson is back and is eager to throw down on the ERX track.

In addition to the electrifying Group E as well as the rough and ready Side-by-Sides, Nitro RX Minnesota will also showcase the next generation of rallycross stars with NRX NEXT. In this developmental class, the best up-and-coming talent from the United States and Europe will do battle on American soil for an opportunity to move up to higher divisions (as one example, Group E’s Conner Martell [USA] advanced out of NRX NEXT last year and is now racing the FC1-X).

Racing’s Biggest Party:

With its unique open paddock layout, Nitro Rallycross offers fans an immersive experience where they can get a behind-the-scenes look at the teams, drivers and cars. It includes the all-new Nitro RX fan experience complete with an entertainment stage, live music and DJ sets, as well as freestyle motocross shows, a gaming zone, a vendor village, a concession area with local food trucks and - for young fans - a kids’ electric go-kart experience.

Throughout the weekend, Nitro RX ticketholders can also check out Powersports XPO and Minnesota 4Fest where they can take part in off-road action of their own such as trail ride opportunities. Enthusiasts are invited to test their vehicles’ off-road capabilities on ERX’s obstacle courses.

Fans can also enjoy special premium amenities with the all-new Club Nitro RX VIP Experience. Highlighted by a private trackside viewing location and exclusive Club Nitro RX area, this new premium package gets fans closer to Nitro RX than ever before.

How to Watch:

Nitro RX Minnesota tickets are on sale now at nitrorallycross.com. Both general admission tickets ($20 single-day for Saturday / $25 single-day for Sunday) as well as VIP Club Nitro RX passes ($100 single-day for Saturday / $125 single-day for Sunday) are available (all prices plus additional taxes and fees). Kids 12 and under can also enjoy all of the high-speed action for free.

For U.S. fans who cannot make it out to the track, Peacock will stream all of the action live. Outside of the U.S., tune into YouTube (go to nitrorallycross.com for local listings).

Event partners for Nitro RX Minnesota include A SHOC Energy - Thrill One Sports & Entertainment’s Official Energy Drink - Yokohama Tire, Smirnoff Ice Smash, O’Reilly Auto Parts, myenergi and Guaranteed Rate.