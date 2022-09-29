FR Americas and F4 U.S. to Honor Ligier’s Late Car Designer at Mission Foods VIR SpeedTour

The Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) and Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) will once again honor car designer Andrew “Andy” Scriven during their events at VIRginia International Raceway (VIR).

Scheduled for October 6-9, the Andy Scriven Memorial at the Mission Foods VIR SpeedTour will include a special fan walk dedicated to Scriven, who was the chief designer for Ligier Automotive North America, along with a book drive for the Andy Scriven “Race to Reading” program. Tickets for the event are available at VIRnow.com.<

“We lost Andy Scriven too soon,” said Sydney Davis Yagel, Championship Manager for F4 U.S. and FR Americas. “It’s tragic when any life is cut short, but Andy’s life was so full of potential. He played an instrumental role in the development of both F4 U.S. and FR Americas. As the chief designer of the Ligier JS F4-16, Andy’s talents are still showcased every time F4 U.S gets on the track. He made a lasting impact on the sport, driving safety advancements as shown on the Ligier JS F3, which features the first North American Halo. We miss Andy terribly, and will forever be thankful for his contributions to our sport.”

At the time of his passing, Scriven worked as the Chief Designer for Onroak Automotive North America, which is now known as Ligier Automotive North America. However, his career as a designer started more than 30 years earlier—first at Lola Cars, then at Penske Cars (UK) and Penske Racing (USA), before he joined Crawford Race Cars in 1999.

In October 2017—a week before the JS Formula 3 single seater was unveiled—Scriven was the victim of a distracted driving traffic accident while riding his bicycle. After a courageous two-month battle, Scriven succumbed to complications from his injuries on Christmas Eve.

With Scriven an avid reader, the Denver Lake Norman Rotary Club Foundation established the Andy Scriven “Race to Reading” Program to fulfill his vision for aiding children in gaining access to books and developing an enthusiasm for reading. The program sets up displays filled with books at pediatric and optometrist offices where patients can borrow books while receiving care, or even take them home.

Fans attending the Mission Foods VIR SpeedTour are invited to bring a children’s book to donate to the program. Collection bins will be set up at Winner’s Circle. Additionally, fans can donate in honor of Scriven by mail at P.O. Box 1972, Denver, NC 28037 or by visiting DenverLakeNormanRotary.com.

Stream the Andy Scriven Memorial at the Mission Foods VIR SpeedTour on the new SpeedTour TV YouTube, and tune in for a special pre-race grid walk honoring Scriven before F4 U.S. Race 2 on Saturday afternoon.