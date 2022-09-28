Race of Champions Modified Series Set to Crown Championwith 34th Annual Us Open at Lancaster Motorplex- Traditional Us Open Modified Returns to Lancaster Motorplex

The Race of Champions Modified Series will make its final visit of the year to Lancaster Motorplex this coming Saturday, October 1, 2022. It will be the final event of the 2022 season.

Currently Mike Leaty of Williamson, N.Y., leads Zane Zeiner of Bath, Pa., and defending Series Champions Austin Beers of Northampton, Pa., heading into the event. Leaty has held the point lead since winning two races early in the season. The US Open will be the championship race run under the “150-championship-point” schedule during the 2022 season.

Patrick Emerling of Orchard Park, N.Y., won the Series last visit to Lancaster in August, he also won the 2019 version of the US Open, the last time the Race of Champions Modified Series appeared at Lancaster.

“We are looking forward to it,” stated Emerling. “ Lancaster has a great history with the Modifieds and any time you win there, you know you’ve earned the victory. We’ve been very fortunate to visit victory lane there many times and we are looking forward to another opportunity this Sunday.”

The Race of Champions Modified Series will be joined by Lancaster Motorplex weekly divisions.

The fan gates open at 11:00 am, with racing set for 1:00 pm and the Race of Champions Modified Series 34th Annual US Open is tentatively scheduled for 3:30 pm.

Where: Lancaster Motorplex, Lancaster, N.Y.

When: Saturday, October 1, 2022 (Inclement Weather Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022)

Directions: The track is located at 57 Gunnville Road in Lancaster, N.Y., just North of Route 33 and minutes from the New York State Thruway.

What: 34th Annual US Open – Race of Champions Modified Series

More Information: www.rocmodifiedseries.com / https://www.facebook.com/ LancasterMotorplex

ROC PR