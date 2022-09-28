Wednesday, Sep 28

Race of Champions Dirt 602 Sportsman Series Ready to Close Out Championship Chase at the Fall Classic at Humberstone Speedway This Friday, September 30

Racing News
Wednesday, Sep 28 12
Race of Champions Dirt 602 Sportsman Series Ready to Close Out Championship Chase at the Fall Classic at Humberstone Speedway This Friday, September 30 ROC Photo

The Race of Champions Dirt 602 Sportsman Modified Series returns to action this coming Friday night at Humberstone Speedway in Port Colborne, Ontario-Canada as part of the Fall Classic.

The Fall Classic is a new event to the Race of Champions Dirt 602 Sportsman Modified Series and will conclude the 2022 season.

Currently, Adam Leslie of Wainfleet, Ontario-Canada leads the championship standings by a slim margin over Cody McPherson of St. Catherines, Ontario. McPherson has won two of the four races with wins coming at Ohsweken Speedway in August and more recently in the Pete Cosco Memorial at Humberstone.

Nelson Mason of Niagara Falls, Ontario-Canada is the other driver to have scored a victory in the Series second visit to Ohsweken.

The Fall Classic at Humberstone will crown the Series 2022 champion.

The Race of Champions Series joins a big night at Humberstone for the Fall Classic, which includes Sprint Cars and Humberstone’s exciting divisional racing.

Where: New Humberstone Speedway

When: Friday, September 30, 2022. Grandstands open at 4:30 pm.  Racing at 7:00 pm

Directions: The track is located is just a short drive from Niagara Falls and St. Catherines, Ontario as well as just 20-miles from downtown Buffalo and the Peace Bridge at 1716 HWY 3 in Port Colborne, Ontario.

What: The Race of Champions Dirt 602 Sportsman Modified Series Pete Cosco Memorial 40

More Information: www.humberstonespeedway.ca (905-329-8028) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

ROC PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation’s 4th Annual ‘Over the Edge Charlotte’ Set for Oct. 5 Race of Champions Modified Series Set to Crown Championwith 34th Annual Us Open at Lancaster Motorplex- Traditional Us Open Modified Returns to Lancaster Motorplex - »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.