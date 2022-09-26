ARCA Returns To Salem IN Speedway This Saturday Afternoon

ARCA has had a spectacular 2022 season with improved car counts, multiple winners, and exciting finishes. They look to their next to last race of the season to get closer to settling the points battle that has lingered at the top of the leaderboard all year. Nick Sanchez and Daniel Dye find themselves separated by just 5 points heading into Salem. With Rajah Caruth, not out of the race yet, in 3rd and just 30 points behind the two front runners.

Sanchez and Caruth are both part of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program. Both stars have shown incredible skill in honing their talents and both are expected to move higher into the ranks of motorsports in the coming years.

Salem always leaves fans on the edge of their seat from the character of the High Banks in turn 1 and 2 to the electric speeds we see these wheelmen reach throughout the race! Expect to see more of the same as ARCA Menards Series make their return to the High Banks Saturday, October 1st.

Track Enterprises PR