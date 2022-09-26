Josh Young Wins Western Midget Racing Debut at Antioch

Wingless Sprint Car contender Josh Young of Roseville scored his first career Western Midget Racing feature win during his debut appearance on Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. Young topped the 20-lap feature for WMR Presented by Masters Design and Construction.

Oakley’s Bryant Bell led a rare time trial session for the Midgets in their third appearance of the year at the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds dirt track. Bell followed that up with a win in the first heat race. Terry Nichols of Delano won heat race two. An incident involving 2022 points leader Blake Bower prevented the 2021 champion from starting the feature.

Nichols and Lodi’s Nate Wait shared the front row for the 20-lap feature. Bell led the first half of the feature before Santa Cruz’ Logan Mitchell and Young entered the picture. Mitchell took over on lap 12 before Young, after starting fifth, ran past him to lead lap 17.

Young earned the exciting win while Mitchell finished a career-best second. Nichols finished third followed by Concord’s Adam Teves and Bell.

Western Midget Racing returns to Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz. on October 1.

September 24, 2022 – Antioch Speedway (Antioch, Calif.) Results

HEAT 1 (8 laps) – 1. 09 Bryant Bell HEAT 2 (8 laps) – 11 Terry Nichols

FEATURE (20 laps) – 1. 7A-Josh Young[5]; 2. 96-Logan Mitchell[4]; 3. 11-Terry Nichols[1]; 4. 35S-Adam Teves[3]; 5. 09-Bryant Bell[6]; 6. 20-Kyle Hawse[9]; 7. 20W-Nate Wait[2]; 8. 42-Cameron Beard[7]; 9. (DNS) 9-Blake Bower

