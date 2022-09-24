72nd ANNUAL LUCAS OIL RACE OF CHAMPIONS 250 POSTPONED TO SATURDAY, APRIL 22, 2023 AT LAKE ERIE SPEEDWAY - Sunday Portion of Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend Moved Due to Inclement Weather

Race of Champions Series management, in conjunction with Lake Erie Speedway and telecast / streaming partners MAVTV on FloRacing, have made the decision to adjust the schedule for the 72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions, the final day of Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Week and push the conclusion to Saturday, April 22, 2023 with an inclement reschedule date of Sunday, April 23, 2023. The television schedule for the new date will be updated in the future.

“Racing in the Fall is a risk at any time,” stated Joe Skotnicki, Race of Champions. “With live television for the event, we had no choice in regard to making this change. It will take place in 2023 as the start of our season for the Modifieds, which will finish up the 72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions and in the Fall, we will return to run the 73rd Annual. Scheduling, with indecisive rescheduling, other events previously scheduled at the facility and other tracks and Series running their season ending events, we felt this was the best decision to deliver for our constituents and partners. We have been in constant contact with MAVTV and are building this schedule around their commitment to our Series.”

The entire portion of the final day of Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend including the 72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250, the Race of Champions Street Stock Series, the Race of Champions FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series and the WNY TQ Midgets will take part in what will now be the “2023 Season Opener”. Points will count toward the 2023 season, with the exception of the Fred Rounds Cup, which will be awarded based on the finish of the 30-lap Race of Champions FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series race, as “Triple Dash Series Challenge” will conclude on this day.

For the Saturday, April 22, 2023 event, all purchased tickets, registrations, entries and purchased pit passes (you must save your wristband) will be honored and valid. If you do not save your wristband issued from the original race weekend, in September 2022, it will not be honored.

“This is unfortunate that the weather has effected this,” continued Skotnicki. “However, we appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience and we are going to turn this negative into a positive with two fantastic events in 2023 that continue the great tradition.”

Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend will return again to Lake Erie Speedway in September of 2023 with a weekend of jam-packed racing excitement, including the 73rd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250. We will announce the date(s) as we are considering a one-week date change for the event.

If you are planning to attend the Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend and camp at the facility, spots are being sold at the track for the designated camping areas. Tickets and camping spots for the Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend are available at the Lake Erie Speedway ticket office 814.725.3303.

Where: Lake Erie Speedway, North East, Pa.

When: Saturday, April 23, 2023.

Directions: The track is located just twenty minutes of East Erie, Pa., minutes from Interstate 90 and directly of Interstate 86 at 10700 Delmas Drive, North East, Pa., 16428

What: Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend; the 72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250

More Information: www.lakeeriespeedway.com (Track Phone: 814.725.3303) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

