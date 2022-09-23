Jean-Philippe Bergeron wants a strong-finish season at Delaware Speedway

Jean-Philippe Bergeron, driver of the #1 Prolon | Rousseau Métal | CTSR Mustang of Jacombs Racing is more motivated than ever to take the start of the Pinty’s Fall Brawl at Delaware Speedway which will take place this Sunday, September 25.



The NASCAR Pinty’s series rookie driver is so motivated because he had a great performance in his last race at Canadian Tire Motor Park. The driver managed to finish in 10th position despite several pitfalls during the race.



The Delaware oval is a very technical track and the repaving of the top of the track in order to create a second racing line should contribute to a very exciting show. For the majority of Ontario drivers, Delaware Speedway is considered their home track and their vast experience on this track may make it more difficult for the Quebecers. Bergeron is confident that he will come out on top. “I had the opportunity to test my car at this racetrack. I am quite satisfied with the times recorded. The car is performing well and I hope to finish the season on a positive note,” said the driver, currently second in the rookie championship behind Brandon Watson, and 10th in the driver’s championship.



Television and Webcast



The 250-lap race will be launched on Sunday, September 25 at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time). Fans will be able to watch the race live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. The race will be rebroadcast on TSN on October 2 at 12:00 p.m. and on RDS on October 8 at 1:30 p.m.



Delaware Speedway, Delaware (ON)



Track: 1/2-mile paved oval

Pinty’s Fall Brawl: 250 laps

Sunday, September 25th

Practices: 12:00 p.m.

Qualifying: 3:20 p.m.

Race: 4:30 p.m.



Fans can follow Quebecer JP “Bergy” Bergeron on Festidrag.TV at www.facebook.com/festidrag, on YouTube www.youtube.com/c/FestidragTV and on TéléMag. You can also follow JP and the Prolon Racing team on Facebook www.facebook.com/JPBRacing18, on Instagram @JPBergeronRacing and on the website www.prolonracing.com.



JP Bergeron PR