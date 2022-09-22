Flex Schedule to Be in Play for Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend at Lake Erie Speedway

Lake Erie Speedway and Race of Champions management are prepared to offer fans a “flex” schedule in case it is needed to give fans and participants an opportunity to see the entire show on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25 as part of Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend at Lake Erie Speedway including the 72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250, the greatest tradition in the history of Modified racing.

Utilizing a “flex” schedule means management may adjust the schedule in the event of any situation that may occur to ensure that the racing program will take place. This could mean the race starts earlier, later or qualifying programs are adjusted to accommodate an earlier start time for feature racing activity. Several other facilities and series commonly use “flex” scheduling to accommodate their customers.

The “flex” schedule option will be used, only if necessary and any adjustments to the schedule will be posted one-hour prior to events changing on all forms of track and series social media, along with Public Address announcements at the track. “Flex” scheduling may adjust the start time and order of events, in order to give everyone an opportunity to accommodate everyone. If you are on the Lake Erie Speedway property, tune into 107.3 FM for any announcements that may need to be made.

At this point, everything remains on schedule as planned and announced, however, management of the Track and the Series wanted to let fans know there is an alternative plan, should adjustments become necessary to complete either day of racing.

The 72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250 is scheduled for a national television window beginning at 4:00pm on MAVTV. Due to previously scheduled live MAVTV programming, the race may not begin prior to 4:00pm. Live programming on MAVTV may be extended later in the day.

“We recognize what the forecast is calling for Sunday and will be in constant communication with the network, teams and our fans to address this situation,” stated Joe Skotnicki, Race of Champions. “It is still Thursday, so any decision would be premature at this point. We have several plans in place and will execute them as they become necessary.”

Tickets may be purchased for the weekend and will be available at the Lake Erie Speedway ticket office or at www.lakeeriespeedway.com.

If you are planning to attend the Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend and camp at the facility, spots are being sold at the track for the designated camping areas. Tickets and camping spots for the Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend are available at the Lake Erie Speedway ticket office 814.725.3303.

Where: Lake Erie Speedway, North East, Pa.

When: Friday, September 23; Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Directions: The track is located just twenty minutes of East Erie, Pa., minutes from Interstate 90 and directly of Interstate 86 at 10700 Delmas Drive, North East, Pa., 16428

What: Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend; the 72nd Annual Race of Champions 250

More Information: www.lakeeriespeedway.com (Track Phone: 814.725.3303) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

ROC PR