Coltman Farms Racing expands into pavement, partners with Dalton and Faulk for Martinsville

There will be a few Coltman Farms Racing logos present for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway this weekend.



As part of a plan to expand his influence across motorsports, Brett Coltman will be sponsoring two MPM Marketing clients during the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 in Ross “Boo Boo” Dalton and Michael Faulk, the latter of whom will be making his first attempt in the prestigious race.



MPM Marketing founder Tonya McCallister has been thrilled with how her partnership with Coltman Farms Racing has bolstered during the year, adding that his support of Dalton and Faulk is the first step towards broadening his brand throughout motorsports.



“When Brett hired us, one of the main things he wanted was to expand his brand in across different motorsports disciplines,” McCallister said. “He mentioned wanting to branch out into asphalt and what better place than the iconic Martinsville Speedway with two phenomenal veteran drivers.”



The 2022 season has been dominated by success for Coltman with Kenny Collins piloting his Dirt Late Model.



Among the highlights Coltman and Collins have experienced include setting the fastest time in his group during the Eldora Million, as well as claiming their first major victory together in the Alabama State Championships at East Alabama Motor Speedway last weekend.



Despite the on-track success, Coltman has always taken tremendous pride in ensuring smaller teams can reach the track on any given weekend and is thrilled to carry that philosophy over to pavement racing by sponsoring Dalton and Faulk at Martinsville.



“I’ve wanted to expand into asphalt racing for some time, but I didn’t think it would be this soon,” Coltman said. “The success we’ve had recently convinced me to branch out sooner rather than later. What better way to start than supporting a couple of MPM clients at such a big race.”



Dalton admitted that qualifying for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 likely would not have been possible without Coltman’s financial backing.



With his operation lacking the resources of other big Late Model Stock programs, Dalton and his crew are constantly working on a budget while trying to stay competitive. This process can often be frustrating for Dalton, but he expressed his gratitude to Coltman for helping give him a chance to showcase the strength of his equipment on such a big stage.



“[Brett Coltman] really came in clutch,” Dalton said. “Business is slow right now and it’s hard for my parents to do as much as they used to do, so when Brett came on with us, that put the closing cap on us having this opportunity. I can’t put into words what it means to have his support.”



While Dalton knows that simply making the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will be a challenge on its own with such a big entry list, he feels confident about the speed of his car and intends to bring home a strong performance with Coltman Farms Racing and his other sponsors.



For Faulk, who primarily handles the management side of Lee Faulk Racing, he does not anticipate anything to come easy during his first trip to Martinsville and plans to emphasize patience during the Saturday heat races.



Having Coltman Farms Racing come aboard for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 was an exciting development for Faulk, who hopes to proudly represent the organization in their first venture into Late Model Stock competition.



“I’m excited to represent Coltman Farms Racing as he expands into the asphalt world,” Faulk said. “They’ve had so much success on the dirt side of things and what Brett continues to do the motorsports community is amazing. Hopefully we can make the race and give Brett a good show on Saturday night.”



With so much changing in motorsports every passing year, McCallister stressed the importance of bringing in new sponsors and is thrilled to help Coltman Farms Racing branch out from dirt racing and gain exposure around so many prominent Late Model Stock figures.



The plan for McCallister is to get Coltman Farms Racing more involved with asphalt racing over the next few years. She hopes this new avenue for Coltman’s team starts on a positive note with Dalton and Faulk each qualifying for Late Model Stock racing’s most cherished event.



“We are happy to bring a new sponsor into the asphalt world,” McCallister said. “We have some other things in the works next year with Coltman Farms Racing. All of us are really excited about the success they’ve had, so hopefully we can get them a clock in Virginia.”



Dalton and Faulk will kick off their quest for a grandfather clock in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 with qualifying on Friday evening. They will both try to transfer into the main event when the heat races commence at 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

MPM PR