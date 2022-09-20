East Coast Indoor Racing Dirt Nationals Return to Trenton, NJ February 24 & 25

After a two year hiatus the East Coast Indoor Racing Dirt Nationals will be returning to the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton NJ on February 24 and 25.

The event, which will feature the wingless 600 Micro Sprints, was not held in 2021 or 2022 due to COVID virus gathering restrictions.

In 2020, Jon Keller left fans speechless and wanting more as he ran the alphabet soup advancing from the E-Main to the A-Main event. The Salem, N.J. driver then started dead last in the 40 lap A-Main and captured the victory with a last lap pass. Keller prevailed over Kenny Miller, Billy Pauch Jr. and Erick Rudolph in a wild finish for the ages.

“Each year we held the event, the racing has gotten better and better culminating with the best race ever in 2020. We had all the momentum heading into 2021 and then the world shut down!” stated promoter Len Sammons.

“Bringing the event back has been my top priority and I am excited to see it return in 2023.”

Friday night will feature heat races and A-Main Qualifiers for all entries, with passing points earned for each race and position gained. On Saturday night, the top performers from Friday will be locked into the A-Main with the remaining competitors slotted into mains E through B with a chance to advance and lock themselves into the main event.

Ticket and entry information will be available in the coming weeks.

Event sponsorship ranging from title sponsor to “Dirt” sponsors are available and being actively sought to help support the event. Interested parties should contact Danny Sammons at 609-888-3618 or via e-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

For more information visit the series website www.indoorracing.com.

Indoor Racing PR