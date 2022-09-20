Menards Fan Fest and Toledo Speedway Past Champion Celebration to Kick Off Busy ARCA Menards Series Championship Weekend

For the first time since 2011, the ARCA Menards Series championship will be determined at the series’ home racetrack and the weekend at Toledo Speedway will kick off in a big way on Friday, October 7.

From 5-6 pm ET fans will have an opportunity to meet select drivers who will be in action and see several of the racecars that will be in Saturday’s Shore Lunch 200 presented by CGS Imaging at the Menards Fan Fest at the Menards store located directly across the street from the track at 1415 E. Alexis Road. Additionally, a number of former ARCA Menards Series champions including 1982 champion Scott Stovall, 1987 and 1991 driver and owner champions Bill and Cathy Venturini, 1992 and 1994 champion Bobby Bowsher, 1995 champion Andy Hillenburg, and 2020 champion car owner Billy Venturini have indicated they will be on hand to sign autographs, take photos, and visit with fans.

Once the Menards Fan Fest wraps up, the activities will move to the Toledo Speedway Bar & Grill with the Toledo Speedway Past Champion Celebration. The event, open to all Toledo Speedway and ARCA Menards Series teams, drivers, and officials as well as the general public, will start at 6 pm ET. The event will feature a short Q&A session with each of the former champions on hand, and a limited menu of hamburgers, hot dogs, brats, bagged snacks, and beverages will be available. Meal tickets are available at the door for $10.

“Hosting the championship event for the ARCA Menards Series is important to us, and we are pulling out all the stops to make it feel like an event of that stature for the race fans in the Toledo area,” said ARCA president and Toledo Speedway owner Ron Drager. “The Menards Fan Fest will allow fans to see some of the race cars and team transporters up close and will be a great opportunity to get an autograph or a photo with some of the drivers as well.

“After the Fan Fest, we will celebrate the past ARCA Menards Series champion drivers and owners who can be with us at the Toledo Speedway Past Champion Celebration at the Toledo Speedway Bar & Grill. Our history is very important to us, and what better time to honor our past champions than on a weekend when we’ll crown a new one.”

Saturday’s activities commence with practice for the ARCA Salenbien Excavating Late Model Sportsman and ARCA The Vault Factory Stock divisions at 10:30 am ET. ARCA Menards Series practice is scheduled for 11:45 am ET, followed by the Factory Stock feature at 12:30 pm ET. ARCA Menards Series General Tire Pole Qualifying follows at 1:30 pm ET, with the Late Model Sportsman division feature event to follow. There will be an on-track autograph session at 2:30 pm ET, with pre-race activities at 3:30 pm ET. The Shore Lunch 200 presented by CGS Imaging will go green shortly after 4 pm ET.

Advance discount tickets to the Shore Lunch 200 presented by CGS Imaging are available at northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan area Menards locations for just $20, a savings of $10 per adult ticket. For updated event information, please visit ToledoSpeedway.com. Please visit ARCARacing.com for complete event coverage, including live timing & scoring, and follow @ARCA_Racing on Twitter for up-to-the-minute series information.

ARCA Racing PR