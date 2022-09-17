Daniel Dye - Bristol Recap

Driver: Daniel Dye

Hometown: Deland, Florida

Series: ARCA Menards Series

Vehicle: #43 GMS Racing Chevrolet

Primary Sponsors: Champion Container, Heise LED Lighting

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

Location: Bristol, TN

Date: Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

- Daniel made his second career ARCA Menards Series start on Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway in the Bush's Beans 200.

- DD started the Champion Container, Heise LED Lighting No. 43 Chevrolet from sixth and battled in the top-five for most of the 200-lap race.

- Dye crossed the finish line fifth in his GMS Racing Chevrolet SS.

- Two races remain on the 2022 ARCA Menards Series schedule, including events at Salem Speedway on October 1, and the season finale at Toledo Speedway on October 8.

- Dye is currently second in ARCA point standings, just five-points behind current leader Nick Sanchez.

DD Quote:

“Bristol is one of those awesome places to come to. Great to be here, racing in front of a great crowd. It wasn't the day we had hoped for, but we made up points on the 2 car and that was important. Proud to be a part of this GMS Racing organization and ready for the last two short tracks with our 43 Chevy.”

GMS Racing PR