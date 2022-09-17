Gennetten Bags First Career Lucas Oil ASCS Victory In Friday’s Hockett/McMillin Memorial Prelim

From just shy, to spot on, Missouri’s Ayrton Gennetten found the bottom of the Lucas Oil Speedway working and rolled it to perfection Friday night at the Hockett/McMillin Memorial for his first career victory with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

“This is really cool. Wheatland is a place we’ve wanted to win at for so long, and to finally win during the Hockett/McMillin is pretty sweet,” stated Gennetten, who will grid Saturday’s $10,000 to win feature fourth.

“We were good tonight. The biggest thing was just trying to stay patient and roll the bottom, and it paid off. I feel it’s crazy the way things have gone down in my career that I haven’t won one of these already. We’ve been close, but we also haven’t run a lot of these races either.”

The 165th driver to top the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, Gennetten’s win came in his 27th career A-Feature start. The 12th Show-Me state driver to visit Victory Lane, the driver of the Ozark Barge and Dock Service No. 3, is the first from Gravois Mills.

A rebound run from Thursday, where Gennetten finished fifth in a B-Feature, the team reworked the setup on the Fischer Body Shop No. 3, and the results were evident. Getting the bottom rolling early, Ayrton rode third the opening five laps. Chasing the Hills Racing No. 47x, the bottom run erased a nearly one-second deficit in two laps.

Racing to the lead on Lap 8 by 0.067-seconds at the line, the No. 3 took off from there, with his lead growing to 2.587-seconds when all was said and done.

Dylan Westbrook kept pace for second and, in doing so, will start on the pole Saturday night. Riding fifth until the white flag lap, the door opened off the final turn for Roger Crockett to jump to the final podium step. Under fire from Sam Hafertepe, Jr., the No. 187 of Landon Crawley held off the No. 15h by 0.073-seconds for fourth.

Making an opening lap run at the lead after starting third, Garet Williamson slipped to sixth, with Blake Hahn finishing seventh for the second night in a row. Brad Bowden was eighth, followed by Cody Gardner. Making up nine positions after racing through a BMRS B-Feature, Tulsa’s Jeffrey Newell completed the top ten.

Combining event points from Thursday and Friday, Dylan Westbrook will lead the field to the green on Saturday. Pennsylvania's Mark Smith will start second, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. third. Ayrton Gennetten and Blake Hahn will make up the top five starters. Tim Crawley, Derek Hagar, and Wayne Johnson complete the eight drivers locked into the 40-lap Hockett/McMillin Memorial finale.

A total of 79 drivers checked in for competition during the first two nights of the 2022 Hockett/McMillin Memorial. Of those, 77 were on hand Friday. Dylan Westbrook, again, was the overall quickest qualifier at 14.010-seconds. The field rolled into eighth SCE Gaskets Heat Races and three BMRS B-Features. Provisionals Friday were used by Tim Crawley, Landon Britt, and Miles Paulus.

The Hockett/McMillin Memorial concludes Saturday, September 17, with teams not locked in lined up in four SCE Gaskets Qualifiers. Top two from each will advance, straight-up, into the A-Feature. Remainder will drop into three BMRS B-Features. Lineup is staggered, straight-up by the driver’s finish. Top two from each advance.

Saturday opens at 4:00 P.M. with Hot Laps at 5:30 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $35 for adults, $10 for youth (6-15), and free for kids five and under. For information and directions to Lucas Oil Speedway, log onto http://www. lucasoilspeedway.com.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

ASCS Warrior Region

Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Mo.)

Hockett/McMillin Memorial - Night 2

Friday, September 16, 2022

Car Count: 77

Event Count: 79

The Driver's Project Group Qualifying

The Drivers Project Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 43M-Mark Smith, 14.221[1]; 2. 24-Garet Williamson, 14.231[6]; 3. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 14.232[8]; 4. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 14.354[2]; 5. 91-Michael Day, 14.402[10]; 6. 10C-Jeremy Campbell, 14.431[5]; 7. 98P-Miles Paulus, 14.444[9]; 8. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 14.478[7]; 9. 86-Timothy Smith, 14.484[4]; 10. 88-Terry Easum, 15.022[3]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 14.010[5]; 2. 11-Roger Crockett, 14.140[3]; 3. 95-Matt Covington, 14.280[7]; 4. 5D-Zach Daum, 14.361[9]; 5. 36-Jason Martin, 14.406[2]; 6. 22M-Rees Moran, 14.455[1]; 7. 1JR-Steven Russell, 14.497[8]; 8. 4M-Cameron Martin, 14.626[10]; 9. 44-Ronny Howard, 14.675[6]; 10. 33-Alan Zoutte, 14.754[4]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 14.200[2]; 2. 97M-Scotty Milan, 14.216[1]; 3. 14E-Kyle Bellm, 14.379[9]; 4. 31-Casey Wills, 14.409[6]; 5. 2-Chase Porter, 14.470[8]; 6. 50Z-Zach Chappell, 14.507[4]; 7. 1XX-Jake Bubak, 14.538[5]; 8. 17F-Chad Frewaldt, 14.624[7]; 9. 0-Jake Griffin, 14.653[10]; 10. 15-Jack Potter, 14.820[3]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 8B-Brad Bowden, 14.434[4]; 2. 7B-Ben Brown, 14.502[3]; 3. 10P-Dylan Postier, 14.512[9]; 4. 7C-Chris Morgan, 14.534[1]; 5. 9$-Kyle Clark, 14.702[2]; 6. 44P-Jason Howell, 14.864[7]; 7. 99-Blake Jenkins, 14.869[5]; 8. 19-Wes Wofford, 14.968[10]; 9. 00-Broc Elliott, 15.257[8]; 10. 11E-Kyle Edwards, 15.751[6]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 5 (3 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 14.268[8]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn, 14.441[4]; 3. 7F-Noah Harris, 14.556[2]; 4. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 14.594[5]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller, 14.615[9]; 6. 87J-Jace Park, 14.629[7]; 7. 2B-Brett Becker, 14.669[10]; 8. 47-Dale Howard, 14.682[3]; 9. 87-Sean McClelland, 14.744[6]; 10. 4-Evan Martin, 15.115[1]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 6 (3 Laps): 1. 187-Landon Crawley, 14.561[6]; 2. 17-Alex Sewell, 14.689[9]; 3. 10-Landon Britt, 14.735[7]; 4. 1X-Tim Crawley, 14.908[4]; 5. 93-Taylor Walton, 14.950[5]; 6. 12-Jeffrey Newell, 15.018[2]; 7. 7M-Chance Morton, 15.046[1]; 8. 8X-Tony Higgins, 15.270[3]; 9. 41-Mackenzie Borchers, 15.563[8]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 7 (3 Laps): 1. G6-Cody Gardner, 14.662[4]; 2. 22-Riley Goodno, 14.680[3]; 3. 22S-Slater Helt, 14.752[2]; 4. 21-Gunner Ramey, 14.820[9]; 5. 77-Jack Wagner, 14.877[8]; 6. 8M-Kade Morton, 14.958[1]; 7. 13-Chase Howard, 14.981[5]; 8. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 15.139[6]; 9. 12M-Greg Merritt, 15.276[7]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 8 (3 Laps): 1. 84-Scott Bogucki, 14.384[4]; 2. 9-Chase Randall, 14.684[3]; 3. 3M-Howard Moore, 14.740[1]; 4. 1P-Curtis Evans, 14.936[2]; 5. 9JR-Derek Hagar, 14.976[9]; 6. 2J-Zach Blurton, 15.015[7]; 7. 4X-Tyler Blank, 15.097[6]; 8. 15D-Andrew Deal, 15.369[8]; 9. 97-Kevin Cummings, 16.056[5]

SCE Gaskets Heat Races (Top 16 in Qualifying/Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

SCE Gaskets Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 24-Garet Williamson[3]; 2. 2C-Wayne Johnson[2]; 3. 43M-Mark Smith[4]; 4. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[8]; 5. 45X-Kyler Johnson[1]; 6. 91-Michael Day[5]; 7. 98P-Miles Paulus[7]; 8. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[6]; 9. 86-Timothy Smith[9]; 10. 88-Terry Easum[10]

SCE Gaskets Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington[2]; 2. 11-Roger Crockett[3]; 3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[4]; 4. 36-Jason Martin[5]; 5. 5D-Zach Daum[1]; 6. 1JR-Steven Russell[7]; 7. 44-Ronny Howard[9]; 8. 4M-Cameron Martin[8]; 9. 22M-Rees Moran[6]; 10. 33-Alan Zoutte[10]

SCE Gaskets Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 14E-Kyle Bellm[2]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 3. 31-Casey Wills[1]; 4. 97M-Scotty Milan[3]; 5. 1XX-Jake Bubak[7]; 6. 50Z-Zach Chappell[6]; 7. 17F-Chad Frewaldt[8]; 8. 0-Jake Griffin[9]; 9. 2-Chase Porter[5]; 10. 15-Jack Potter[10]

SCE Gaskets Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 7C-Chris Morgan[1]; 2. 99-Blake Jenkins[7]; 3. 8B-Brad Bowden[4]; 4. 9$-Kyle Clark[5]; 5. 7B-Ben Brown[3]; 6. 10P-Dylan Postier[2]; 7. 00-Broc Elliott[9]; 8. 19-Wes Wofford[8]; 9. 44P-Jason Howell[6]; 10. 11E-Kyle Edwards[10]

SCE Gaskets Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[1]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 4. 2B-Brett Becker[7]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]; 6. 87-Sean McClelland[9]; 7. 7F-Noah Harris[2]; 8. 87J-Jace Park[6]; 9. 4-Evan Martin[10]; 10. (DNS) 47-Dale Howard

SCE Gaskets Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 187-Landon Crawley[4]; 2. 1X-Tim Crawley[1]; 3. 10-Landon Britt[2]; 4. 12-Jeffrey Newell[6]; 5. 93-Taylor Walton[5]; 6. 7M-Chance Morton[7]; 7. 17-Alex Sewell[3]; 8. 41-Mackenzie Borchers[9]; 9. 8X-Tony Higgins[8]

SCE Gaskets Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. G6-Cody Gardner[4]; 2. 21-Gunner Ramey[1]; 3. 22-Riley Goodno[3]; 4. 22S-Slater Helt[2]; 5. 13-Chase Howard[7]; 6. 8M-Kade Morton[6]; 7. 77-Jack Wagner[5]; 8. 17B-Ryan Bickett[8]; 9. 12M-Greg Merritt[9]

SCE Gaskets Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 3M-Howard Moore[2]; 2. 9-Chase Randall[3]; 3. 9JR-Derek Hagar[5]; 4. 84-Scott Bogucki[4]; 5. 4X-Tyler Blank[7]; 6. 2J-Zach Blurton[6]; 7. 1P-Curtis Evans[1]; 8. 15D-Andrew Deal[8]; 9. 97-Kevin Cummings[9]

BMRS B-Feature (Top 2 in each advance)

BMRS B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 22-Riley Goodno[1]; 2. 21-Gunner Ramey[5]; 3. 97M-Scotty Milan[3]; 4. 55B-Brandon Anderson[2]; 5. 4X-Tyler Blank[7]; 6. 17-Alex Sewell[12]; 7. 10-Landon Britt[4]; 8. 7M-Chance Morton[9]; 9. 5D-Zach Daum[13]; 10. 93-Taylor Walton[8]; 11. 2J-Zach Blurton[10]; 12. 00-Broc Elliott[11]; 13. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[16]; 14. 2-Chase Porter[19]; 15. 7B-Ben Brown[6]; 16. 86-Timothy Smith[17]; 17. 17B-Ryan Bickett[15]; 18. 1P-Curtis Evans[20]; 19. 8X-Tony Higgins[18]; 20. 41-Mackenzie Borchers[14]; 21. 47-Dale Howard[21]

BMRS B-Main 2 (12 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson[1]; 2. 36-Jason Martin[4]; 3. 1XX-Jake Bubak[6]; 4. 2B-Brett Becker[3]; 5. 9JR-Derek Hagar[2]; 6. 87J-Jace Park[16]; 7. 1X-Tim Crawley[5]; 8. 87-Sean McClelland[8]; 9. 50Z-Zach Chappell[9]; 10. 31-Casey Wills[7]; 11. 4M-Cameron Martin[14]; 12. 12M-Greg Merritt[17]; 13. 77-Jack Wagner[13]; 14. 91-Michael Day[10]; 15. 10P-Dylan Postier[12]; 16. 15D-Andrew Deal[15]; 17. 17F-Chad Frewaldt[11]; 18. 22M-Rees Moran[18]; 19. 33-Alan Zoutte[19]; 20. 88-Terry Easum[20]

BMRS B-Main 3 (12 Laps): 1. 12-Jeffrey Newell[3]; 2. 13-Chase Howard[6]; 3. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[2]; 4. 98P-Miles Paulus[11]; 5. 22S-Slater Helt[5]; 6. 51B-Joe B Miller[7]; 7. 7C-Chris Morgan[1]; 8. 9$-Kyle Clark[4]; 9. 45X-Kyler Johnson[12]; 10. 44P-Jason Howell[18]; 11. 7F-Noah Harris[15]; 12. 8M-Kade Morton[9]; 13. 19-Wes Wofford[14]; 14. 44-Ronny Howard[10]; 15. 11E-Kyle Edwards[20]; 16. 15-Jack Potter[19]; 17. 0-Jake Griffin[13]; 18. 97-Kevin Cummings[17]; 19. 4-Evan Martin[16]; 20. 1JR-Steven Russell[8]

A-Feature

Lucas Oil A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[1]; 3. 11-Roger Crockett[9]; 4. 187-Landon Crawley[6]; 5. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[2]; 6. 24-Garet Williamson[3]; 7. 52-Blake Hahn[16]; 8. 8B-Brad Bowden[8]; 9. G6-Cody Gardner[5]; 10. 12-Jeffrey Newell[19]; 11. 43M-Mark Smith[7]; 12. 9-Chase Randall[12]; 13. 84-Scott Bogucki[15]; 14. 95-Matt Covington[10]; 15. 2C-Wayne Johnson[18]; 16. 22-Riley Goodno[17]; 17. 98P-Miles Paulus[25]; 18. 14E-Kyle Bellm[11]; 19. 36-Jason Martin[21]; 20. 3M-Howard Moore[13]; 21. 99-Blake Jenkins[14]; 22. 13-Chase Howard[22]; 23. 21-Gunner Ramey[20]; 24. 10-Landon Britt[24]; 25. 1X-Tim Crawley[23]

Lap Leader(s): Dylan Westbrook 1-7; Ayrton Gennetten 8-25

Hard Charger: Blake Hahn +9

Quick Time: Dylan Westbrook 14.010-seconds

High Point Driver: Landon Crawley

