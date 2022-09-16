DGR ARCA Menards Series Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Dead On Tools Mustang Start: 3rd Finish: 3rd Taylor Gray qualified third for the Bush’s Beans 200 and maintained pace there throughout the opening stage despite battling a very loose Ford Mustang. The young driver was still running third when he spun with 79 laps remaining which brought out the caution and served as the second stage break. The team made adjustments to tighten up the Dead On Tools Mustang and Gray restarted the final leg of the race from 13th. The 17-year-old quickly set his sights forward and was running fourth when the caution flag waved to set up a green-white-checkered finish. Gray would ultimately bring the car home in third.