Tim Crawley Takes Lucas Oil ASCS Hockett/McMillin Memorial Opener!

Taking his momentum from Tuesday night in Iowa to Thursday night in Missouri, Tim Crawley put the veteran’s touch to work in the Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial opener at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Tim’s fourth win of the season and 50th all-time since 1993, the win marks the eighth time Crawley has topped the National Tour in Missouri and is the fourth on at Lucas Oil Speedway since 2010.

"We work out butts off, and this is what makes it all worthwhile. We lost a good friend at home this week to cancer, and then here's the Jesse and McMillin deal here. This all means a lot to me; it really does,” stated Crawley in Victory Lane, who dedicated the win to Karen Goodson.

Outrunning Wayne Johnson to the point to open the non-stop feature event, Crawley was quickly challenged by Derek Hagar and Joe B. Miller. Working as wide as possible around the three-eighths-mile oval, Tim finally skipped to the bottom to keep the No. 9jr and the No. 51b at bay.

Putting distance on Hagar through the first ten revolutions, the bottom of the track continued to clean off as the race reached the mid-point. Migrating the field to the gutter as Crawley trekked into traffic, the Ronnie Pitts Motorsports No. 1x settled into a patient run.

Making it 25-laps led, Crawley crossed with a 1.271-second advantage over Derek Hagar. Moving up from eighth, a late race pass netted Pennsylvania’s Mark Smith the show position in the Witherspoon owned No. 43m. Joe B. Miller ended up fourth with Wayne Johnson fifth.

Landon Britt, in sixth, was followed by Blake Hahn. Having to fight out of B-Features, Sam Hafertepe, Jr., and Sean McClelland chased each other through the field, with Sam moving from 17th to eighth and Sean from 18th to ninth. Michael Day completed the top ten.

The opening night of the Hockett/McMillin Memorial saw a massive 78-car field. Having never qualified at the Lucas Oil Speedway, Canada’s Dylan Westbrook set the mark for the track record at 14.005-seconds. A total of eighth SCE Gaskets Heat Races were contested, followed by a trio of BMRS B-Features. Three provisional were used by Brandon Anderson, Landon Crawley, and Miles Paulus.

The event standings after the opening night are led by Tim Crawley (165), with Derek Hagar (162), Mark Smith (153), Joe B. Miller (149), and Wayne Johnson (143) making up the top five. All teams will run again on Friday night, with the combined points tallied and the top eight locking into Saturday’s $10,000 to win event.

Friday, September 16 at Lucas Oil Speedway opens at 4:00 P.M. with cars on track to Qualify at 6:00 P.M. (CDT). Tickets and other information are online at http://www. lucasoilspeedway.com.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

ASCS Warrior Region

Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Mo.)

Hockett/McMillin Memorial - Night 1

Thursday, September 15, 2022

Car Count: 78

The Driver's Project Group Qualifying

The Drivers Project Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 7B-Ben Brown, 14.334[1]; 2. 22-Riley Goodno, 14.335[2]; 3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 14.458[4]; 4. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 14.468[3]; 5. 31-Casey Wills, 14.476[7]; 6. 86-Timothy Smith, 14.628[6]; 7. 98P-Miles Paulus, 14.632[9]; 8. 2-Chase Porter, 14.760[10]; 9. 8M-Kade Morton, 14.868[8]; 10. 11E-Kyle Edwards, 15.857[5]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 14.005[8]; 2. 9-Chase Randall, 14.099[9]; 3. 91-Michael Day, 14.385[7]; 4. 97M-Scotty Milan, 14.458[1]; 5. G6-Cody Gardner, 14.495[6]; 6. 1JR-Steven Russell, 14.514[2]; 7. 10C-Jeremy Campbell, 14.620[10]; 8. 14E-Kyle Bellm, 14.943[3]; 9. 17F-Chad Frewaldt, 15.474[5]; 10. 39-Kimberly Tyre, 16.331[4]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 14.006[5]; 2. 95-Matt Covington, 14.116[9]; 3. 1XX-Jake Bubak, 14.179[6]; 4. 8B-Brad Bowden, 14.318[1]; 5. 22S-Slater Helt, 14.494[8]; 6. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 14.495[2]; 7. 3M-Howard Moore, 14.534[3]; 8. 21-Gunner Ramey, 14.572[7]; 9. 50Z-Zach Chappell, 14.594[10]; 10. 87J-Jace Park, 14.652[4]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 10-Landon Britt, 14.353[1]; 2. 36-Jason Martin, 14.471[4]; 3. 6-Dustin Gates, 14.621[5]; 4. 4-Evan Martin, 14.742[2]; 5. 19-Wes Wofford, 14.765[6]; 6. 52-Blake Hahn, 14.975[9]; 7. 9$-Kyle Clark, 15.266[10]; 8. 33-Alan Zoutte, 15.480[7]; 9. 7F-Noah Harris, 15.491[8]; 10. 4M-Cameron Martin, NT

The Drivers Project Qualifying 5 (3 Laps): 1. 43M-Mark Smith, 14.677[1]; 2. 24-Garet Williamson, 14.720[5]; 3. 87-Sean McClelland, 14.723[10]; 4. 2J-Zach Blurton, 14.871[6]; 5. 22M-Rees Moran, 15.055[9]; 6. 0-Jake Griffin, 15.335[7]; 7. 93-Taylor Walton, 15.348[4]; 8. 8X-Tony Higgins, 15.389[2]; 9. 12M-Greg Merritt, 15.700[8]; 10. 00-Broc Elliott, NT

The Drivers Project Qualifying 6 (3 Laps): 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar, 14.529[8]; 2. 5D-Zach Daum, 14.770[3]; 3. 2B-Brett Becker, 14.848[10]; 4. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 14.879[5]; 5. 12-Jeffrey Newell, 14.983[9]; 6. 7M-Chance Morton, 15.150[4]; 7. 187-Landon Crawley, 15.189[6]; 8. 10P-Dylan Postier, 15.252[1]; 9. 15-Jack Potter, 15.263[2]; 10. 99-Blake Jenkins, 15.263[7]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 7 (3 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe B Miller, 14.891[5]; 2. 11-Roger Crockett, 14.915[2]; 3. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 14.931[7]; 4. 13-Chase Howard, 15.164[8]; 5. 17-Alex Sewell, 15.312[4]; 6. 1X-Tim Crawley, 15.466[6]; 7. 44-Ronny Howard, 15.533[9]; 8. 7C-Chris Morgan, 16.063[3]; 9. 97-Kevin Cummings, 16.483[1]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 8 (3 Laps): 1. 84-Scott Bogucki, 14.907[8]; 2. 44P-Jason Howell, 15.201[2]; 3. 47-Dale Howard, 15.240[4]; 4. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 15.319[7]; 5. 4X-Tyler Blank, 15.347[9]; 6. 88-Terry Easum, 15.613[1]; 7. 77-Jack Wagner, 15.930[6]; 8. 15D-Andrew Deal, 16.147[5]; 9. 41-Mackenzie Borchers, 16.321[3]

SCE Gaskets Heat Races (Top 16 in Qualifying/Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

SCE Gaskets Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[1]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[2]; 3. 22-Riley Goodno[3]; 4. 98P-Miles Paulus[7]; 5. 2-Chase Porter[8]; 6. 31-Casey Wills[5]; 7. 7B-Ben Brown[4]; 8. 86-Timothy Smith[6]; 9. 8M-Kade Morton[9]; 10. 11E-Kyle Edwards[10]

SCE Gaskets Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 91-Michael Day[2]; 2. 97M-Scotty Milan[1]; 3. 14E-Kyle Bellm[8]; 4. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[4]; 5. 1JR-Steven Russell[6]; 6. 9-Chase Randall[3]; 7. G6-Cody Gardner[5]; 8. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[7]; 9. 17F-Chad Frewaldt[9]; 10. 39-Kimberly Tyre[10]

SCE Gaskets Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington[3]; 2. 1XX-Jake Bubak[2]; 3. 2C-Wayne Johnson[4]; 4. 22S-Slater Helt[5]; 5. 55B-Brandon Anderson[6]; 6. 3M-Howard Moore[7]; 7. 8B-Brad Bowden[1]; 8. 21-Gunner Ramey[8]; 9. 50Z-Zach Chappell[9]; 10. 87J-Jace Park[10]

SCE Gaskets Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[6]; 2. 36-Jason Martin[3]; 3. 10-Landon Britt[4]; 4. 9$-Kyle Clark[7]; 5. 19-Wes Wofford[5]; 6. 7F-Noah Harris[9]; 7. 33-Alan Zoutte[8]; 8. 4-Evan Martin[1]; 9. 6-Dustin Gates[2]; 10. 4M-Cameron Martin[10]

SCE Gaskets Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 2J-Zach Blurton[1]; 2. 87-Sean McClelland[2]; 3. 43M-Mark Smith[4]; 4. 24-Garet Williamson[3]; 5. 22M-Rees Moran[5]; 6. 93-Taylor Walton[7]; 7. 0-Jake Griffin[6]; 8. 00-Broc Elliott[10]; 9. 12M-Greg Merritt[9]; 10. 8X-Tony Higgins[8]

SCE Gaskets Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar[4]; 2. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[1]; 3. 5D-Zach Daum[3]; 4. 12-Jeffrey Newell[5]; 5. 187-Landon Crawley[7]; 6. 7M-Chance Morton[6]; 7. 2B-Brett Becker[2]; 8. 15-Jack Potter[9]; 9. 99-Blake Jenkins[10]; 10. 10P-Dylan Postier[8]

SCE Gaskets Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 1X-Tim Crawley[6]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[4]; 3. 45X-Kyler Johnson[2]; 4. 13-Chase Howard[1]; 5. 11-Roger Crockett[3]; 6. 7C-Chris Morgan[8]; 7. 44-Ronny Howard[7]; 8. 17-Alex Sewell[5]; 9. 97-Kevin Cummings[9]

SCE Gaskets Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 17B-Ryan Bickett[1]; 2. 47-Dale Howard[2]; 3. 84-Scott Bogucki[4]; 4. 4X-Tyler Blank[5]; 5. 88-Terry Easum[6]; 6. 44P-Jason Howell[3]; 7. 15D-Andrew Deal[8]; 8. 77-Jack Wagner[7]; 9. 41-Mackenzie Borchers[9]

BMRS B-Feature (Top 2 in each advance)

BMRS B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[2]; 2. 45X-Kyler Johnson[4]; 3. 55B-Brandon Anderson[7]; 4. 98P-Miles Paulus[3]; 5. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[1]; 6. 2-Chase Porter[6]; 7. 77-Jack Wagner[15]; 8. 3M-Howard Moore[10]; 9. 8M-Kade Morton[17]; 10. 13-Chase Howard[11]; 11. 4X-Tyler Blank[5]; 12. 87J-Jace Park[19]; 13. 7C-Chris Morgan[9]; 14. 0-Jake Griffin[13]; 15. 4M-Cameron Martin[20]; 16. 99-Blake Jenkins[16]; 17. 19-Wes Wofford[8]; 18. 15-Jack Potter[14]; 19. 41-Mackenzie Borchers[18]; 20. 33-Alan Zoutte[12]; 21. 6-Dustin Gates[21]

BMRS B-Main 2 (12 Laps): 1. 87-Sean McClelland[1]; 2. 24-Garet Williamson[3]; 3. 11-Roger Crockett[6]; 4. 22S-Slater Helt[4]; 5. 2J-Zach Blurton[2]; 6. 21-Gunner Ramey[14]; 7. 97M-Scotty Milan[5]; 8. G6-Cody Gardner[13]; 9. 7M-Chance Morton[11]; 10. 1JR-Steven Russell[7]; 11. 17-Alex Sewell[16]; 12. 10P-Dylan Postier[20]; 13. 15D-Andrew Deal[12]; 14. 22M-Rees Moran[8]; 15. 2B-Brett Becker[15]; 16. 44P-Jason Howell[10]; 17. 17F-Chad Frewaldt[17]; 18. 97-Kevin Cummings[18]; 19. 11E-Kyle Edwards[19]; 20. 4-Evan Martin[21]; 21. 7B-Ben Brown[9]

BMRS B-Main 3 (12 Laps): 1. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[5]; 2. 9-Chase Randall[9]; 3. 47-Dale Howard[1]; 4. 9$-Kyle Clark[3]; 5. 187-Landon Crawley[6]; 6. 31-Casey Wills[11]; 7. 8B-Brad Bowden[18]; 8. 12M-Greg Merritt[17]; 9. 17B-Ryan Bickett[2]; 10. 12-Jeffrey Newell[4]; 11. 50Z-Zach Chappell[16]; 12. 86-Timothy Smith[15]; 13. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[14]; 14. 93-Taylor Walton[10]; 15. 44-Ronny Howard[12]; 16. 88-Terry Easum[7]; 17. 7F-Noah Harris[8]; 18. 00-Broc Elliott[13]; 19. 8X-Tony Higgins[20]; 20. 39-Kimberly Tyre[19]

A-Feature

Lucas Oil A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 1X-Tim Crawley[2]; 2. 9JR-Derek Hagar[6]; 3. 43M-Mark Smith[8]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller[4]; 5. 2C-Wayne Johnson[1]; 6. 10-Landon Britt[7]; 7. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 8. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[17]; 9. 87-Sean McClelland[18]; 10. 91-Michael Day[10]; 11. 95-Matt Covington[5]; 12. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[12]; 13. 84-Scott Bogucki[9]; 14. 5D-Zach Daum[15]; 15. 36-Jason Martin[11]; 16. 14E-Kyle Bellm[13]; 17. 45X-Kyler Johnson[20]; 18. 9-Chase Randall[22]; 19. 24-Garet Williamson[21]; 20. 22-Riley Goodno[14]; 21. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[19]; 22. 1XX-Jake Bubak[16]; 23. 98P-Miles Paulus[25]; 24. 187-Landon Crawley[24]; 25. 55B-Brandon Anderson[23]

Lap Leader(s): Tim Crawley 1-25

Hard Charger: Sam Hafertepe, Jr. +9

Quick Time: Dylan Westbrook 14.005-seconds (NTR)

High Point Driver: Derek Hagar

Provisional(s): Brandon Anderson (Points); Landon Crawley (Points); Miles Paulus (Regional)

