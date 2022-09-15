Driver Could Earn $80K at Eldora 4-Crown

In recognition of the 40th running of the 4-Crown Nationals Sept. 23-24 at Eldora Speedway, track officials announced today that the event will offer a new special award — the NKTelco Broadband Bonus. If a driver sweeps all four features during the Saturday night finale on Sept. 24, he or she will earn a $40,000 bonus. With the bonus plus $10,000-per-feature winner’s purse, the winning driver would earn $80,000.

The Saturday night, Sept. 24 program features the USAC NOS Energy Drink national midgets, USAC AMSOIL national sprint cars, USAC Silver Crown, and the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions sprint cars. Friday night’s racing card on Sept. 23 consists of full programs for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink sprint cars and USAC NOS Energy Drink national midgets plus USAC Silver Crown Series qualifying.

Legendary driver Jack Hewitt is the only driver to sweep the 4-Crown Nationals. In 1998 Hewitt posted victories in the USAC national sprint cars, midgets, and Silver Crown plus the UMP modified features.

This year’s 4-Crown features’ posted purses total nearly $215,000. Saturday night’s purse has increased nearly 40 percent from 2021, not including the NKTelco Broadband Bonus.

NK Telco PR