Short Track Showdown Awaits Parker Chase at Bristol Motor Speedway

With his 2022 ARCA Menards Series season finale on deck, Parker Chase invades Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway looking to storm his way into Victory Lane in Thursday night’s Bush’s Beans 200.



If Chase can soar his No. 15 Ontivity Toyota Camry into victory circle, it will be an exclamation point on his partial ARCA season with Venturini Motorsports where the Sports Car ace has showcased continuous speed and finesse.



Chase heads to Bristol looking for a little redemption as well, following this past Sunday morning’s Kansas Lottery 150 heartbreak in the final laps of the rain-postponed race.



While hovering inside the top-five for a majority of the race, Chase suffered a flat tire which sent him back to pit road where it was determined the damage from the tire grounded the sway bar heim joints completely off the racecar.



In the green-white-checkered finish, Chase was able to gingerly ride around the 1.5-mile speedway and collect a sixth-place finish for his fifth top-10 of 2022.



“I am very motivated going to Bristol Motor Speedway this week,” said Chase. “It was very unfortunate that we had the bad luck at Kansas but I feel like as a team we can recover and head to Bristol this year and challenge for a win.”



In seven races this season, Chase’s season has been highlighted with two runner-up performances at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and showcasing his road racing skills with a second at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.



Accustomed to winning at every level he competes in; Chase is determined to apply the knowledge and experience behind the wheel of his No. 15 Ontivity Toyota Camry and deliver Venturini Motorsports their fifth ARCA victory of the season.



“When we set out to do this eight-race schedule this season, winning was at the top of my list,” explained Chase. “We have certainly been close but there’s no better way in my mind to go out at the end of your current season than on top with a victory – especially at a place like Bristol Motor Speedway.”



Of course, Bristol was one of four ARCA Menards Series starts for Chase in 2021 and while he collected a ninth-place finish after starting 13th – Chase knows a lot more is expected of him Thursday night.



“Without question, the race at Bristol last year will help me tremendously this week,” sounded Chase. “Bristol is a beast. It’s a fast but fun place and while a top-10 is definitely a respectable effort, I’d be disappointed with anything less than a win or a top-five.”



Despite competing in only eight of the scheduled 17 races, Chase sits a respectable 15th in the championship standings.



Since 2020, Chase has 13 ARCA Menards Series starts to his credit with a career-best finish of second twice at Daytona International Speedway (Feb. 2022) and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (July 2022). Overall, he has earned three top-five and 10 top-10 finishes and holds an average series finish of 10.3.



The Bush’s Beans 200 (200 laps | 106.6 miles) is the 18th of 20 races on the 2022 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:20 p.m. A timed General Tire pole session kicks off at 3:30 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire festivities. All times are local (ET).



Parker Chase PR