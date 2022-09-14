Young’s Motorsports ARCA East Bush's Beans 200 Bristol Team Preview

Season Finale: Teenager Late Model sensation Leland Honeyman Jr. will take the checkered flag in his freshman year at Young’s Motorsports competing in the 2022 ARCA Menards Series East season with Thursday night’s Bush’s Beans 200 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Honeyman will run the No. 02 LH Waterfront Construction Chevrolet for the entire seven-race series continuing with Thursday night’s combination event with the premier ARCA Menards Series in Thunder Valley. In addition to ARCA, Honeyman is slated to make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut aboard the No. 20 LH Waterfront Construction Chevrolet Silverado RST immediately following the ARCA finale at the World’s Fastest Half-Mile. Welcome Back: For the last ARCA Menards Series East race of the season, Leland Honeyman Jr. and Young’s Motorsports welcome back LH Waterfront Construction as the primary marketing partner of the No. 02 Chevrolet SS this week at Bristol Motor Speedway. Since 1995, LH Waterfront Construction has been building custom homes and performing remodels at the highest level. Make It A Combo: The seventh ARCA Menards Series East race of the season will be combined with the 18th premier ARCA Menards Series race of the season with the combination of the two series expected to produce one of the most competitive races of the 2022 season. Previously, the ARCA Menards Series East and the premier ARCA Menards Series connected in Honeyman’s most recent race at The Milwaukee Mile. Last Time Out: In his sixth ARCA Menards Series start at The Milwaukee Mile, Honeyman continued to showcase his impressive rookie skills. After qualifying his No. 02 Spiroflow | LH Waterfront Construction Chevrolet ninth, Honeyman was challenged with the handling of his racecar throughout the race but fought back to collect a respectable 11th-place finish in the Sprecher 150. Super Season: In six ARCA Menards Series East starts this season, Honeyman has earned three top-five and five top-10 finishes, including a pole at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway and a career-best second in the same event. He has controlled the field for 27 laps thus far in 2022. Overall, he holds an average start of 5.3 and an average finish of 6.0 entering Thursday night's combination race between the premier ARCA Menards Series and the ARCA Menards Series East. Just The Facts: Honeyman, 17, aligns with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after a successful 2021 season competing in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series, where he earned championship-runner-up honors and picked up an astounding victory in the annual Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway Fall Brawl. The Phoenix, Ariz. native began honing his racing skills at the tender age of two racing Quads. By four years old, he moved into Trophy Karts and then subsequently collected three series championships in off-road racing Trophy Karts. After an instrumental tenure in Go Karts, he moved into Bandolero competition in 2015 and two years later was crowned a Bandolero National Champion. From there, he moved into Limited Late Models before graduating to the Carolina Pro Late Model Series division in 2021. To The Point(s): Entering Bristol, Honeyman Jr. sits third in the championship standings. 47 points separate him from first in the championship standings currently held by Sammy Smith with one race remaining this season. Just 14 points separate Honeyman Jr. from second in the championship standings occupied by Taylor Gray. Young’s Motorsports’ No. 02 team also secures third in the ARCA Menards Series East owner standings. Calling The Shots: Guiding Honeyman as crew chief of the No. 02 LH Waterfront Construction Chevrolet is veteran crew chief Andrew Abbott. Abbott returns to the Young’s Motorsports team after serving as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Sam Hunt Racing. With 194 combined starts as crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series, Abbott has five top-five and 18 top-10 finishes, including a top-five finish most recently at Richmond (Va.) Raceway with John Hunter Nemechek in September 2021. Bristol will officially mark Abbott’s seventh career race under the ARCA banner. Young’s Motorsports ARCA Program: A staple in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports will begin its second season of ARCA competition in 2022. Last year, the organization expanded its platform to include the NASCAR-owned ARCA Menards Series. Throughout the premier ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East seasons, Young’s Motorsports participated in 17 races overall with a best finish of second at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway with rookie driver Leland Honeyman Jr. after earning the General Tire pole award. Honeyman also delivered the team a top-five effort in the 2022 ARCA East season-opener at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway in February 2022. The team also earned a top-10 in their ARCA East debut at Dover (Del.) International Speedway with driver Connor Mosack in 2021. In all, Young’s Motorsports has delivered one pole, three top-five, six top-10s, eight top-15s and 16 top-20 finishes. Follow on Social Media: For more on Leland Honeyman Jr., please visit LelandHoneymanRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Leland Honeyman Racing) and follow on Instagram (@lelandhoneymanjr) and Twitter (@lelandhoneyman3). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).